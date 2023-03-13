Major Link Soccer: St. Louis’s surprising start

Though the MLS season is young, St. Louis CITY SC is surprising just about everyone even if they’ve had some help along the way. One of the league’s top goalkeepers could be out for a little while after Andre Blake left the game for Philadelphia Union with a groin injury. We won’t talk about the Seattle Sounders and their trip to Cincinnati, because it’s probably best to just move on.

Seattle

Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe are among the 10 highest rated NWSL players in FIFA 23. FIFA 23 rankings: 10 highest rated NWSL players by EA Sports

MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson has transferred from WSU to join the Huskies where she’ll play under her mom, Tina Frimpong-Ellertson, an assistant coach for the team. Legacy Transfer MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson Signs with Washington - University of Washington Athletics

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Half of the USL-C is on local tv this season. How to watch the USL Championship nationally – and locally – this season

Jamie Vardy’s team is no more. The End of RNY FC

St. Louis have accomplished what only the Sounders have done before. St. Louis CITY SC take "massive step" by equaling MLS expansion history | MLSSoccer.com

No one wants to see their team’s most important player go out with an injury. Andre Blake injury: Philadelphia Union goalkeeper hurts groin | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte and Atlanta came together to honor Anton Walkes with a combined tifo.

Joint tifo between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United, designed together by both supporters' groups, to honor Anton Walkes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NBlJlUp6zi — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 11, 2023

NWSL/Women’s soccer

There are six tries to see a WNBA game and NWSL game in the same city in the same weekend. Here’s when that is and why you should do it! NWSL & WNBA tickets: 6 weekends you can be the ultimate fan. - The Gaming Society

Half the league now wears black as a primary color, with very little variety otherwise. NWSL kits have become a picture of monotony – Equalizer Soccer

The official announcement came ahead of Real Salt Lake’s game on Saturday. Utah Royals return imminent, says Sportico report | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Utah will officially rejoin the NWSL in 2024. NWSL announce return of Utah Royals | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

As you would have expected, Chelsea’s win came via a Sam Kerr goal and a Lauren James assist. Chelsea vs. Manchester United - Football Match Report - March 12, 2023 - ESPN

With their win over Tottenham, Liverpool are in 8th and sit two points behind West Ham United in 7th with a game in hand. Liverpool FC Women 2, Spurs 1: Reds Secure Vital Three Points - The Liverpool Offside

Portland, Oregon – A late game-winner from Meaghan Nally proved the difference in a Portland Thorns’ 1-0 win over Racing Louisville on Sunday night in the Thorns preseason tournament opener. Late winner nudges Portland past Racing - Racing Louisville FC

Utah Royals owner Ryan Smith addresses the state’s position against abortion and how that could affect the NWSL team returning to Utah in 2024. Utah Jazz, RSL owner Ryan Smith weighs in on abortion rights for Utah Royals players

USA

Haji Wright scored twice and added an assist, with the USMNT striker leading Antalyaspor to a 4-0 rout of Kayserispor. USMNT’s Haji Wright scores twice in dominant Antalyaspor win

Despite rumored interest, Jose Mourinho has not been contacted by US Soccer about becoming the next USMNT coach. USMNT next coach: Mourinho hasn’t heard from U.S. Soccer

Global men’s soccer

Bobby Firmino would be an unmitigated delight in MLS, but I’ll do crimes if he goes to LAFC. Liverpool Transfer News: Everyone Wants Roberto Firmino - The Liverpool Offside

Gary Lineker’s decidedly uncontroversial comments have caused his employer to have an absolute meltdown. It is the BBC, not Gary Lineker, who have scored the spectacular own goal - The Athletic

Leandro Trossard pulled the strings as Arsenal kept a 5-point gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the table. Arsenal 3 - Fulham 0: Gunners cruise to victory at Craven Cottage - The Short Fuse

Absolutely unhinged behavior. Real Madrid release video outlining all the mistakes that former referee Iturralde made against them over 17 years - Managing Madrid

An intelligence operation commissioned by Qatar targeted an informal meeting between Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Operatives on behalf of Qatar were already planning to recruit the Attorney General for their cause at the end of 2011. Qatar bugged Swiss Attorney General and FIFA President Infantino

It looks like Violette AC may get to play their return leg in the CCL after all.

PER SOURCE:#VioletteAC has registered multiple US-based former pros to fill out the bench for their #CCL match against #AustinFC. The source confirmed Jorge's reporting that many players can't travel, but added that #VAC players expect to have enough players to play on Tuesday. https://t.co/fzJfc47XWl — Landon Cotham (@ElViajero87) March 12, 2023

What’s on TV today?

12:45 PM - Milan vs. Salernitana (Serie A) - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Girona vs. Atletico Madrid (La Liga) - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Colón vs. Newell’s Old Boys (Primera División) - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Club América vs. Atlas (Liga MX Femenil) - ViX