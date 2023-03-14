Major Link Soccer: Dzsenifer Marozsan is retiring from international footballer

MLS/USL

What stood out for each team in Week 1, and which players and tactical choices could make a difference for the rest of the season? USL Power Rankings: Where each team in the Championship stands after the league’s opening weekend

Matchday 3 was especially fruitful for Atlanta United, LAFC and St. Louis CITY SC – meaning their imprints are all over the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi. Team of the Matchday: Atlanta United, LAFC & St. Louis CITY own the moment | MLSSoccer.com

Chicago Fire FC, local municipalities and government officials have signed a lease for a new training facility for Chicago’s Major League Soccer team in the Roosevelt Square neighborhood on the Near West Side, the club announced Monday. Chicago Fire FC sign lease for new training facility | MLSSoccer.com

Pickett exclusively tells EQZ why Louisville offers standards she hasn’t previously had. ‘Right away, I felt at home’: Carson Pickett on Louisville’s appeal, and why she signed on for more – Equalizer Soccer

The North Carolina Courage have signed all four players selected in the 2023 NWSL Draft, as announced by the team today. Olivia Wingate (Round 1, Pick 6), Sydney Collins (Round 1, Pick 8), Clara Robbins (Round 1, Pick 9) and Haley Hopkins (Round 1, Pick 11) have all signed three-year contracts with the club through the 2025 season. Courage sign all four 2023 draft picks - NC Courage

With the March 25 first kick of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League looming, The Equalizer quickly caught up with NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman about the state of the league. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman exclusive: On next steps of reform, calendar decisions, media-rights deal, Utah – Equalizer Soccer ($)

USA/Canada

USMNT coach is effectively cleared, but Reynas are found to have questionable “pattern of periodic outreach.” U.S. Soccer releases findings of Gregg Berhalter investigation - Stars and Stripes FC

Out-of-contract USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter can contend for the open USMNT manager’s job, U.S. Soccer said on Monday following an investigation. U.S. Soccer says Gregg Berhalter eligible to coach men’s team after investigation

After an investigation exposed Claudio Reyna’s “bullying” and Gregg Berhalter’s past, what’s next for the USMNT and U.S. Soccer’s insular culture? Explained: USMNT’s future amid Claudio Reyna bullying report/

A report commissioned by U.S. Soccer proves Gio Reyna’s parents went too far in trying to bring down USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter. Damage caused by Gio Reyna's parents will haunt U.S. Soccer - Los Angeles Times

U.S. Soccer said that, based on the results of the investigation, Gregg Berhalter remains a USMNT coaching candidate. The investigative report, meanwhile, revealed that Claudio Reyna had a “pattern.” Investigation reveals extent of Gregg Berhalter's 1992 assault, Claudio Reyna's meddling and threats

For the first time since a 114-day hiatus following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Canada men’s national team will return to action later this March. 10 Canada players to watch as Concacaf Nations League returns | MLSSoccer.com

Mr. Reyna’s sexist & misogynistic comments about female referees are deplorable. The PSRA considers his actions disqualifying for employment in MLS & beyond. MLS cannot provide a haven for Mr. Reyna’s opinions while also celebrating the quality & diversity of its own Officials. pic.twitter.com/MHGmaUY8X4 — PSRA Officials (@PSRAofficials) March 14, 2023

World

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte should leave the club immediately if he does not want to commit his future to Spurs, says pundit Chris Sutton. Antonio Conte: Tottenham manager should leave the club immediately, says Chris Sutton - BBC Sport

Rehanne Skinner has been sacked as Tottenham’s manager after nine successive Women’s Super League defeats left the club in danger of relegation. Tottenham sack manager Rehanne Skinner after nine WSL defeats in a row | Tottenham Hotspur Women | The Guardian

Director general Tim Davie says the BBC will carry out an independent review into its social media rules. Gary Lineker to return to Match of the Day as BBC's Tim Davie denies climbdown - BBC News

For the right, the BBC has always been a safe space. Now this space is being contested – and it scares the life out of them. Gary Lineker’s treatment exposes fact that image of warm, fuzzy BBC was always a lie | Sport | The Guardian

Gheorghe Hagi’s career took him to the heights of world football and across the European club scene. Now the ‘King’ has returned to Romania with a mission. Gheorghe Hagi: Inside a icon's plan to restore Romania's glory days - BBC Sport

More than a million people have demanded Fifa compensates migrant workers who were abused while working on the World Cup in Qatar. More than a million demand Fifa justice for Qatar World Cup migrant workers | Fifa | The Guardian

Spanish football is enduring its worst ever moment because of the refereeing corruption case involving Barcelona, La Liga president Javier Tebas said Monday.” Yes, (it’s the worst moment) that I remember,” Tebas told Movistar channel Vamos. Ref corruption case is Spanish football's worst ever moment - La Liga president

Midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, a European champion with Germany in 2013 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, said Monday she was retiring from international football ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup.The former Germany captain tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee last May and missed the European Championships as Germany lost in the final to hosts England. Marozsan retires from Germany women's football team

Nike has announced it will “stop making any product with kangaroo leather” by the end of 2023, the sportswear giant said in a statement to ESPN. Nike, Puma to stop using kangaroo leather in soccer boots

A court has reversed its decision to allow Gavi to be registered as a first team player at Barcelona because the club filed their lawsuit late. Barcelona star Gavi unregistered after court ruling - LaLiga

What’s on TV?

6:00 AM - Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19 - UEFA Youth League - TUDN

1:00 PM - Manchester City vs RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

1:00 PM - Porto vs Internazionale - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

1:00 PM - Middlesbrough vs Stoke City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Austin vs Violette AC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN

5:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Alianza - CONCACAF Champions League - Fox Sports Go

7:15 PM - Atlas vs Olimpia - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN