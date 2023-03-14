2026 World Cup expansion means more games for Seattle

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that the already expanded 2026 World Cup field will now have even more games than previously planned as the tournament will keep four-team groups, rather than use three teams. That raises the total number of games from the 64 that were played in this year’s tournament all the way to 104. It also means that Seattle could get anywhere from six to eight games, up from what officials previously hoped would be at least four to six.

Seattle organizers have long said that they view each game as a potentially “Super Bowl-sized” opportunity to bring attention to the region and have said they would rather host more games than later games. FIFA estimates that about 200 million people watch every World Cup match, roughly equal to the worldwide audience for the Super Bowl.

To make room for all those extra games, the tournament will also be extended for about a week and will now last 39 days.