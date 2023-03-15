Major Link Soccer: Violette stuns Austin FC in Champions League

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Austin FC have crashed out of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League despite their fast-and-furious comeback attempts in Tuesday’s Round-of-16 second leg, beating Haitian side Violette AC 2-0 on the night but losing 3-2 on aggregate. Austin FC on wrong side of CCL history against Haiti’s Violette AC | MLSSoccer.com

Lose a game, stumble in the rankings. Power Rankings: LAFC overtake Seattle Sounders after Matchday 3 | MLSSoccer.com

The 2023 MLS regular season is racing towards Matchday 4, but front offices remain hard at work to improve teams. Insider notebook: Roberto Firmino to MLS? Nottingham Forest midfielder to DC United? | MLSSoccer.com

The two clubs enter 50/50 venture to expand on player development worldwide. LAFC and FC Bayern Munich enter player development partnership - Angels on Parade

MLS and USL-experienced pro joins OCSC. Orange County SC sign veteran goalkeeper Cody Cropper - Angels on Parade

It may be below MLS on the American professional soccer pyramid, but the USL Championship has proved to be a prime league for producing talent. USL enters new era with next wave of U.S., Mexico talent | ESPN

The Diversity Fellowship recipient has gained insights and confidence in pursuit of long-term goals in the coaching ranks. How Zunyi Miller is becoming the coach she wants to be, with New Mexico United’s help

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The new kit the internet cannot stop talking about is finally here. Portland Thorns unveil bold new 2023 jerseys - Stumptown Footy

Portland Thorns players Sophia Smith and Kelli Hubly saw the tweets about the team’s new kits. They love the jerseys anyway. Portland Thorns’ new kit came with visceral reactions. But players love the tattoo rose look - The Athletic

Australia striker Sam Kerr says she is ready to commit her future to Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea. Sam Kerr keen to extend stay with WSL leaders Chelsea - BBC Sport

Euro 2022 winner Ella Toone talks to BBC Sport about social media, Manchester United’s WSL charge, the World Cup - and false lashes. Ella Toone: Euro 2022 winner says there should be ‘no stigma’ over fashion on the pitch - BBC Sport

Lewes players’ letter comes before quarter-final against Manchester United and states that ‘equal prize money would transform the women’s game’. Lewes Women call for equal FA Cup prize money to end ‘shocking’ disparity | The Guardian

Due to an issue encountered during testing of our latest Title Update, we can confirm that the NWSL and UWCL will now be available in FIFA 23 by March 23. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) March 14, 2023

International soccer

FIFA is moving away from three-team groups, and expanding the men’s World Cup to a whopping 104 total games. FIFA will scrap ill-fated 2026 World Cup format, but new plan presents new pros and cons | Yahoo Sports

Morocco has officially joined Spain and Portugal in a three-way bid to host the 2030 FIFA men’s World Cup. Morocco in joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup - BBC Sport

It is the first of an annual event where the USMNT will face teams from the Americas. USMNT to play Mexico in inaugural Continental Clásico - Stars and Stripes FC

Alex Zendejas has announced he will play for the USMNT, turning down the chance to represent Mexico. Alex Zendejas commits to USMNT over Mexico | Pro Soccer Wire

FIFA is expected to drop plans to make Visit Saudi a sponsor for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand following a backlash led by women’s players. FIFA set to drop Visit Saudi Women’s World Cup sponsorship plans after player backlash - The Athletic

A letter outlining the proposals, signed by 150 players on 25 women’s national teams, was sent by Fifpro to FIFA in October. Global Players’ Union Calls for Equal Conditions and Prize Money at Women’s World Cup - WSJ

The former France captain Wendie Renard, who announced last month she would step back from the national team, is open to making a return. Wendie Renard ready to play for France again after Diacre’s sacking | The Guardian

World men’s club soccer

Football and art come into play in this two-year project, co-curated by Juan Mata. The Trequartista – Art and Football United | Factory International

Erling Haaland scored five as Manchester City thrashed RB Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg): Erling Haaland scores five as City cruise into quarter-finals - BBC Sport

A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media is banned from every football ground in the United Kingdom for three years. Man given ‘landmark’ stadium ban for racially abusing Brentford striker Toney - BBC Sport

Man United have focused on explaining the Glazer family’s valuation of the club as they meet potential buyers and investors, sources told ESPN. Man United takeover meetings seek to bridge gap in valuations | ESPN

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become a star in nine months at Napoli. With his transcendent talent, things may only get better. Napoli’s Kvara Shares His Secret: ‘Freedom Is My Signature’ - The New York Times

Eden Hazard has just about reached rock bottom at Real Madrid. Hazard doesn’t talk to Real Madrid coach Ancelotti | Pro Soccer Wire

LaLiga president Javier Tebas feels “ashamed” by “the worst reputational crisis” he can remember as Barcelona face corruption charges. LaLiga boss Tebas ‘ashamed’ of Barcelona corruption charges | ESPN

Paul Pogba has suffered a new injury setback as he picked up another knock after taking free kicks, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said. Pogba setback as Juve star injured after taking free kicks | ESPN

Media

The RSN group owns 42 teams’ local TV rights. Diamond Sports Group files for bankruptcy | Axios

10:00 AM: Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Gent (UEFA Europa Conference League) — Paramount+ / ViX+

12:30 PM: Southampton vs. Brentford (Premier League) — USA Network

12:30 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace (Premier League) — Peacock

1:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

1:00 PM: Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / ViX

3:00 PM: Real España vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (CONCACAF Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN

5:15 PM: Orlando City vs. Tigres UANL (CONCACAF Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN

6:00 PM: El Paso Locomotive vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks (USL Championship) — ESPN+

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. Alajuelense (CONCACAF Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN