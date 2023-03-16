Alex Roldán, Nouhou called up to national teams

Alex Roldán and Nouhou have both been called up for upcoming national team matches, meaning the Seattle Sounders’ fullback depth will be significantly tested in their March 25 match against Sporting KC. With MLS taking a five-week break from regular season games this summer for Leagues Cup, significantly more games are being played during FIFA windows.

Roldán has been named to El Salvador’s roster for a pair of Nations League matches on March 22 and 27.

Nouhou was named to Cameroon’s roster for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 24 and 28.

Liste des joueurs sélectionnés pour la double confrontation contre la Namibie comptant pour les 3ème et 4ème journées des éliminatoires de la CAN TotalEnergies Côte d’Ivoire 2023. #TOTALENERGIESAFCON2023Q | #GOLIONS | #ALLEZLESLIONS | #LETSROARTOGETHER | #INDOMPTABLES pic.twitter.com/XKf4RUJhvR — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) March 10, 2023

It’s also possible that Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru) and Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) could be called into their respective teams, but no roster announcements have yet been made.

Among the notable Sounders who could have been called in but weren’t are Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, who had been regulars with the United States national team for all of last year. Interim USMNT manager Anthony Hudson explained that his roster was short on MLS players mostly in an attempt to give them a “break” and likened it to 2021, when there were effectively two different squads that were called up at various times.

As it is, the Sounders will get tested at positions where they have some of their biggest question marks. Kelyn Rowe filled in at left back periodically last year and has gotten most of the time there with the second team this year, but that is not his natural position. At right back, Ethan Dobbelaere and Reed Baker-Whiting have mostly shared the second-team duties in training.