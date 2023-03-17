Major Link Soccer: USL sells another one

Let’s kick off this round of Major Link Soccer with the social benefit of playing soccer.

Soccer Offers a Shot at a Bigger Goal - Brown Political Review

Expanding opportunities for women’s soccer in the Middle East can serve as a powerful tool to improve women’s rights in the region.

The Scorpions Behind The Barricade | Defector

In this Kurdish city, fandom is resistance.

MLS

Right on time: LAFC 1, L.D. Alajuelense 2 - Angels on Parade

Despite losing the match, LAFC won the round behind Vela’s late dagger

Vancouver Whitecaps comfortably advance in CCL despite second-leg loss to Real Espana | MLSSoccer.com

The Whitecaps booked safe passage into the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals despite a 3-2 Round-of-16 second leg defeat to Real Espana Wednesday at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

New England Revolution stadium in Boston could be on the horizon with Wynn Resorts' purchase of Everett site

The gaming operator closed a deal to acquire 45-acre site across Broadway from its casino, where Everett’s mayor envisions an entertainment district, perhaps anchored by a soccer stadium.

other men’s club soccer

Josh Wynder completes Benfica transfer from Louisville

Louisville City defender Josh Wynder has completed a transfer to Benfica, a source in Portugal tells Pro Soccer Wire.

CPL Playoff Format Explained: What you need to know about the 5-team bracket – Canadian Premier League

This system is wild, and has one team in the final with a two week break after playing only a single match.

How a position change led to Morgan Weaver’s best year yet – Equalizer Soccer

Weaver proved to be an asset at left wing as the Thorns tweaked their lineup

Washington Spirit head coach Mark Parsons on the club's upcoming 2023 NWSL season, and beyond | The District Press

Washington Spirit head coach Mark Parsons speaks on why he took the job, and the historic nature of what the club is building

Angel City’s Sydney Leroux ‘feeling good,’ nears return after ankle surgery - The Athletic

Sydney Leroux missed most of last season with Angel City due to an ankle injury. She's gained patience and eliminated pain in the process.

Women's March Madness guide for NWSL fans - The Gaming Society

A suggestion for who to pick to win the whole dang thing, made easier for die-hard NWSL fans.

United States national teams

Christian Pulisic: Berhalter-Reyna feud was 'childish'

United States forward Christian Pulisic told ESPN he believes Gregg Berhalter is "extremely unfortunate" to no longer be head coach.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic slams 'childish' U.S. Soccer feud between Gregg Berhalter and Reyna family - CBSSports.com

Pulisic also said the team has to move forward soon and hire a coach

USMNT Nations League roster released - Stars and Stripes FC

The captain is missing, while the source of recent controversy is called in.

Alex Zendejas chooses to represent the United States - Stars and Stripes FC

Another dual national commits.

other international soccer

FIFA increases 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money

FIFA has announced a $150 million prize money fund for 2023 women's World Cup, a major increase from the 2019 edition.

FIFA plots 'path to equal pay' at Women's World Cup, but 2023 prize money still 25% of men's pot | Yahoo Sports

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that his "ambition" and "objective" is to have equal prize money at the 2026 and 2027 men's and women's World Cups.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Knows How to Win - The New York Times

Infantino has all the support he needs to sweep to another term leading the world’s most popular sport. That is precisely the problem, critics of his leadership say. But they don’t get to vote.

Puget Sound soccer

Breaking down OL Reign’s tough to beat 4-2-4 defensive system – Equalizer Soccer

In 2022, OL Reign topped the National Women’s Soccer League regular season standings. While they didn’t follow up that NWSL Shield win with a Championship, their campaign was a successful one, and it was built on defense.

Open Flavor Friday

Meet the Seattle Orcas: New pro cricket team is backed by Microsoft CEO and other tech leaders – GeekWire

Renton's Unique Twist on the Easter Egg Hunt | Travel | 425magazine.com

Renton is hosting a dragon-themed Easter egg hunt next month.

With less high-demand content available, total TV usage drops in February; streaming stays strong | Nielsen

While in line with seasonal norms, TV engagement in February confirms a very basic truth: viewership reflects the availability of what audiences are looking for.

Now is the time to reduce the house rules in your D&D game | Full Moon Storytelling

With the upcoming boom in Dungeons and Dragons players you should structure you campaign to welcome them.

What to Watch this weekend

A general round up of where to find what. MLS is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV except where noted below these matches are part of a paid service. USL Championship and USL League One are on ESPN+ with rare matches on ESPN2. The MASL is on Twitch.

The NWSL starts next week and is on Paramount+ primarily with some games on CBS Sports Network and a few being on CBS.

La Liga is on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The EPL is on NBC properties, mostly on Peacock with some on USA Networks and Telemundo. Bundesliga is on ESPN+. Most Liga MX or on TUDN or Univision with Liga Mx Femenil mostly on ViX and ViX+ with some games drifting to other networks. Serie A is on Paramount+. Ligue 1 is on beIN Sports and Fanatiz

I hadn’t recapped that for a while — felt like it was time.

Friday

1:00 pm PT — Nottingham Forest ment vs Newcastle United on USA Network and NBCSports.com

6:06 pm PT — Juárez men vs Atlético San Luis on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Saturday

10:45 am PT — Manchester City men vs Burnley in FA Cup action on ESPN+

1:00 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC on FOX and Apple TV (free)

4:30 pm PT — Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF on Apple TV (free)

5:00 pm PT — Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs Hartford Athletic on ESPN+. Former Sounder Jimmy Ockford and former Defiance Christian Herrera play for the Switchbacks.

5:30 pm PT — Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC on Apple TV (free)

6:30 pm PT — Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United on Apple TV (free)

7:00 pm PT — Tacoma Stars vs Mesquite Outlaws at accesso ShoWare Center and on Twitch

7:30 pm PT — LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps on Apple TV (free)

Sunday

9:05 am PT — PSG men vs Rennes on beIn Sports and Fanatiz

3:00 pm PT — San Diego Loyal vs Phoenix Rising on ESPN+

4:00 pm PT — Guadalajara women vs Monterrey on Telemundo

This is your weekend open thread.