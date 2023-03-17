Obed Vargas called into US U20 camp

Obed Vargas has been called into the final US training camp ahead of the U20 Men’s World Cup. The 17-year-old is one of only two players named to the roster who were born in 2005, and he’s actually a few months younger than fellow 17-year-old Josh Wynder.

The USMNT U20 training camp will run from March 19-29 and features three matches against France, England and Serbia’s U21 team. As a result, Vargas will miss the Sounders’ match against Sporting KC on March 25.

Unlike the last time Vargas was called into the U20 team — which came during World Cup qualification — there wasn’t as much push-and-pull around letting him go this time. Although he’s fully healed from the back injury that ultimately kept him out of that qualifying tournament, Vargas suffered a quadriceps injury that forced him to miss much of preseason training camp this year. He returned from that injury several weeks ago, but the Sounders have elected to get him minutes with the Tacoma Defiance during preseason games rather than put him on the bench for any of their first three MLS contests.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) - MARCH TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Illinois)

DEFENDERS (7): Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcus Ferkranus (Los Angeles Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad/ESP; Keller, Texas), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ken.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Oklahoma), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas)

FORWARDS (5): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Medford, N.J.), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.)

USA SCHEDULE - MARCH TRAINING CAMP

Wednesday, March 22 - U-20 MYNT vs. France U-20 - 8 AM PT

Saturday, March 24 - U-20 MYNT vs. England U-20 - 8 AM PT

Tuesday, March 28 - U-20 MYNT vs. Serbia U-21 - 6 AM PT