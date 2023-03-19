 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC: community player ratings form

Rate your dudes on their weirdly entertaining 0-0 draw.

Photo courtesy of Sounders FC Communications

Seattle Sounders played host to suspected good team LAFC and looked like the better side for much of the match. They did not, however, turn those good looks into a win. Thankfully, they also did not do what they did so often last year, and turn all their slick play and clever possession into a flukey goal against and a loss. While I would have liked a few more clear-cut chances and a win out of all of that, I’m not going to turn up my nose at a point against the current MLS Cup holders.

*Please note: When selecting an opposing man of the match, you may not combine Palacios and Palencia into one uber-fullback.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance

