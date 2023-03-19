Seattle Sounders played host to suspected good team LAFC and looked like the better side for much of the match. They did not, however, turn those good looks into a win. Thankfully, they also did not do what they did so often last year, and turn all their slick play and clever possession into a flukey goal against and a loss. While I would have liked a few more clear-cut chances and a win out of all of that, I’m not going to turn up my nose at a point against the current MLS Cup holders.

*Please note: When selecting an opposing man of the match, you may not combine Palacios and Palencia into one uber-fullback.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance