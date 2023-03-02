Major Link Soccer: NWSL coming to FIFA 23 this month

MLS / US men’s club soccer

What a matchday in MLS. Philadelphia Union won by a significant margin at home, Real Salt Lake xDAWG-ed their way to three points, and Nashville SC and Portland Timbers both put in stifling defensive performances. Power Rankings: St. Louis CITY soar, Toronto FC tumble after Matchday 1 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Insider Gaming sources have revealed that the NWSL will be added to FIFA 23 in an update at mid-month. The NWSL is Coming to FIFA 23 in mid-March - Insider Gaming

A reason to watch each team and see the best of women’s soccer in person this year! NWSL tickets: 12 reasons you should go to a game! - The Gaming Society

In the midst of a brand transition which could see the team change its crest and/or name in the future, the Spirit have gone to a black-and-white theme for 2023. Washington Spirit Unveils New Kit and Crest Colors for 2023 Season » Washington Spirit

Kgatlana is a world-renowned striker who’s advocated for fair pay between male and female soccer players. Soccer star Thembi Kgatlana talks joining Racing Louisville

Eugene Rupiński recaps all of the Liga MX Femenil Week 7 action as well as the OL Reign - América friendly. Liga MX Femenil Week 7 Recap - The WoSo Collective

The Chicago Red Stars forward appears to be a locked-in started for the USWNT at this year’s World Cup. Why Mallory Swanson is scoring so many goals for the USWNT and in NWSL - The Athletic

Everton’s identical twins Karen and Sara Holmgaard talk to BBC Sport about playing for Everton, being separated and how to tell them apart. Identical twins Karen and Sara Holmgaard on their footballing journey - BBC Sport

Forward Ifeoma Onumonu helped Nigeria build team chemistry and snap its seven-game losing streak. Ifeoma Onumonu focuses on staying present during journey to the World Cup with Nigeria - The Athletic

International soccer

As Canada Soccer undercuts support for the women’s team in a World Cup year, Kaylyn Kyle discusses the dispute. ‘Everything is at stake’: the fight for equal pay in Canadian football | The Guardian

Haiti’s former soccer federation president, whose lifetime ban from sport over sexual abuse allegations was overturned last month, announced Wednesday that he is reclaiming his position. Disgraced ex-Haitian soccer president announces he’s back | AP News

Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored at a single World Cup, has died at the age of 89. Just Fontaine: Former France striker and World Cup record holder dies aged 89 - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Cruz Azul’s manager said Mexico’s soccer status is declining because of limited opportunities for domestic talent in Liga MX. Mexican soccer stagnant due to lack of opportunities — Tuca Ferretti | ESPN

Wrexham has an understandably large foreign fandom relative to its stature, but what prompts someone to follow a non-celebrity-owned lower-level team from afar? Which are the most unlikely foreign supporters’ clubs in football? | The Guardian

League Two Grimsby Town have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 84 years as two penalties either side of halftime stunned Premier League strugglers Southampton. Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town: Mariners reach FA Cup quarter-finals for first time in 84 years - BBC Sport

Brentford’s Ivan Toney likely faces a substantial ban after admitting to breaking FA rules relating to betting. Toney admits to breaking betting rules, faces ban | ESPN

Tottenham scout Jeff Vetere has resigned amid a furor over a television interview during which he revealed one of the club’s transfer targets. Spurs scout leaves after revealing transfer target on-air | ESPN

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi described Evan Ferguson as “unique” after the teenage Republic of Ireland striker’s latest goal for the club. Evan Ferguson: Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says teenage Republic striker is ‘unique’ - BBC Sport

The Nigerian businessman with a degree of mystery is trying to satisfy the EFL that he is fit to buy Championship club. Dozy Mmobuosi takeover questions hang over Sheffield United | The Guardian

After being sent off for the third time this season, Roma boss Jose Mourinho told the press “I’m emotional but not crazy.” Jose Mourinho: Roma manager sent off in Serie A defeat at Cremonese - BBC Sport

Mourinho said he was provoked by the fourth official in the incident that led to his sending off in their shock defeat Cremonese. Mourinho mulls ‘legal’ action after red card in Roma defeat | ESPN

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi will be available for selection despite being investigated for alleged rape, according to sources. Hakimi available for PSG amid alleged rape probe | ESPN

11:45 AM: Antwerp vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgian Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

2:00 PM: Always Ready vs. Magallanes (Copa Libertadores) — beIN Sports Connect

4:00 PM: Fortaleza vs. Deportivo Maldonado (Copa Libertadores) — beIN Sports Connect

4:00 PM: Millonarios vs. Universidad Católica (Copa Libertadores) — beIN Sports Connect