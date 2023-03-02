RSL midfielder suspended for spitting incident

Jasper Löffelsend has been suspended for two games, according to Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni. The suspension seems to stem from an incident that happened during RSL’s season-opener against the Vancouver Whitecaps, in which Löffelsend appeared to spit in the direction of Cristian Dajome.

Jasper Loffelsend of #RSL got a yellow card for the tackle Saturday, but @MLS should deliver more punishment for the @realsaltlake midfielder's spit at Cristian Dajome of @WhitecapsFC.#VWFC#MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/MX9wrttBui — Jim Wilkie (@jimwilkie) February 27, 2023

Löffelsend started 19 games and played in 30 for RSL last season. He was the starter in the season opener and was rated as RSL’s best player by FotMob, completing 53 of 66 passes and winning a team-high 10 of 16 duels. RSL will now be missing two of their top central midfielders for the game as Pablo Ruiz is dealing with visa issues.

That likely means MLS veteran Scott Caldwell will get the start alongside Braian Ojeda. Caldwell spent most of his career with the New England Revolution before moving to RSL last season where he made 15 starts and appeared in 29 matches.