Major Link Soccer: Barcelona Best in El Clasico

OL Reign released their new kits, which make use of a dazzle came pattern in their now-signature dual shades of blue. The Sounders kept another shutout but could only pick up a point in their 0-0 draw with LAFC, while St. Louis continued their run with a fourth straight win to open the season. Janine Beckie will miss the NWSL season and the World Cup with Canada after tearing her ACL. Abroad, Manchester United heroically overcame a 9-man Fulham team while Barcelona claimed the crown in El Clasico.

Seattle

The 6’6” defender is rising fast in Major League Soccer. SSFC Spotlight: Jackson Ragen takes key role with Seattle Sounders - Stars and Stripes FC

ASN article: Ahead of Marbella camp, Varas discusses the U-20 player pool and challenges of the World Cup roster

OL Reign went for the ol’ razzle-dazzle camo with their new kit. OL Reign Unveils New 2023 Primary “Purpose” Jersey — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

A draw is frustrating, but another clean sheet is nothing to spit at. Sounders ride defensive resurgence to third clean sheet in four matches | Seattle Sounders

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Justin Dhillon assists on the drawing goal. Loudoun United FC v San Antonio FC draw 1-1

St. Louis are in uncharted territory with 4 wins in their first 4 games. MLS record broken! St. Louis CITY SC "dominate" as magic continues | MLSSoccer.com

Who watches the watchmen? The watchmen, of course! VAR controversy as CF Montreal stuns Philadelphia Union

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Jacqui Oatley, Lori Lindsey, Tony Meola, Kate Scott, Lianne Sanderson and more among roster of six new accomplished play-by-play announcers, match analysts. NWSL Announces On-Air Talent Lineup For 2023 Season | National Women's Soccer League

The Portland Thorns will be without one of their veteran contributors for the entire 2023 season. Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie suffers torn ACL, out for 2023 season - oregonlive.com

We’ve reached the business end of the 2022-23 football season, where accolades and bragging rights are on the line. The biggest prize in women’s club football is entering its final stages, with the UEFA Women’s Champions League now down to just eight teams. The Analyst: Crunch Time in the Women’s Champions League: Quarter-Final Preview

Shanice van de Sanden is coming back! Attacking Reinforcements Return To Training For Liverpool FC Women - The Liverpool Offside

USA

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN, Christian Pulisic sounds off on his club and country ahead of some big games for the U.S. and Chelsea. Christian Pulisic interview on U.S. soccer, World Cup, more

DraftKings’ and FanDuel’s growth has been impressive. But is the expansion of legal sports gambling a good thing? March Madness betting: Gambling on expanding legal sports gambling was a bad idea - Vox

U.S. Soccer’s president and CEO told a small group of reporters on Saturday that the sporting director’s job description is changing. How U.S. Soccer plans to redesign its sporting director job | Yahoo Sports

Tim Weah will miss this window’s Nations League games for the USMNT after suffering a concussion while playing for Lille. Tim Weah injury: Winger out for Nations League matches against Grenada, El Salvador after Lille concussion - CBSSports.com

Lesle Gallimore receives U.S. Soccer’s first-ever Carla Overbook Leadership Award. U.S. Soccer Hosts 2023 Annual General Meeting In San Diego | U.S. Soccer Official Website

Global men’s soccer

The first American to join La Masia has an opportunity to get his first full national team cap with Poland. Ben Lederman gets Poland call-up, not interested in USMNT

Having 9 players and no coach is definitely going to lower your chances of winning any game. Manchester United 3-1 Fulham: Reds overcome 9-man Fulham to reach FA Cup semis - The Busby Babe

Los Reyes. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Final Score 2-1, Barça go 12 points clear with comeback win in El Clásico - Barca Blaugranes

If Antonio Conte is on his way out, I hope he makes the most of his moment before he gets fired. Tottenham’s squad believe Antonio Conte is ‘going or gone’ after outburst | Antonio Conte | The Guardian

What’s on TV today?

2:30 PM - Newell’s Old Boys vs. San Lorenzo (Primera División) - Paramount+

4:05 PM - Santos Laguna vs. Toluca (Liga MX Femenil) - ESPN+

6:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs. America (Liga MX Femenil) - ViX