Major Link Soccer: Seattle looking to rebuild Memorial Stadium

Seattle

It was a tale of two halves Saturday night in Portland, with OL dominating the first half, and the Thorns launching a significantly more cohesive attack in the second half. The Reign still walked away with a 1-0 win. Preseason: OL Reign vs Portland Thorns - Beautiful Game Network

As the most successful English club in the history of women’s football, Arsenal has its fair share of legends. In fact, right now, the team is captained by one. All eyes on: Kim Little — INDIVISA

Reign’s move from a Tacoma high school to Starfire is an upgrade, but not without flaws. For OL Reign, a move back to Starfire is a small step forward for training facilities – Equalizer Soccer

SPS, Seattle to seek private partner for multi-million dollar deal to tear down, build new Memorial Stadium. OVG, AEG have shown interest in the Stadium deal. SPS, Seattle leaders seek private deal to build new Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center | KOMO

Memorial Stadium Redevelopment and Operation | City of Seattle Procurement

MLS/USL

Colorado Rapids captain Jack Price will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday, after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Matchday 4. Colorado Rapids captain Jack Price out for 2023 with Achilles tendon injury | MLSSoccer.com

Matchday 4, in many ways, was the Thiago Almada show. But results were also shaped by some of Major League Soccer’s Concacaf standouts, as reflected in the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi. Team of the Matchday: Argentine wonderkid, Concacaf stars lead the way | MLSSoccer.com

The first formal international window after the FIFA 2022 World Cup will unfold from March 20-28. March international window: Which MLS players were called up? | MLSSoccer.com

Lewis O’Brien will be looking to get his career back on track after completing his loan switch from Nottingham Forest to DC United. He joins the Major League Soccer side until mid-July. Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien joins Wayne Rooney's DC United on loan - YorkshireLive

Few teams early in the 2023 season look as convincing as Atlanta and St. Louis, and the latest edition of MLS Power Rankings reflects that reality. MLS Power Rankings: Atlanta, St. Louis climb into top five

Memphis 901 FC signs goalkeeper Bill Hamid

Former United States international and D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid has signed with USL Championship side Memphis 901. Former USMNT goalkeeper Hamid signs for Memphis

NJ/NY Gotham FC has announced a 25 player roster ahead of their season opener against Angel City on March 26th. Gotham FC announces latest roster for 2023 NWSL season - The Local W

Portland will begin the opening week of the season with 24 players on their active roster. Thorns FC's roster ahead the 2023 opening match on March 26 | Portland Thorns FC

The Houston Dash announced the team’s final roster today, ahead of the regular season home opener against Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00pm CT at Shell Energy Stadium. Houston Dash announce updated 2023 roster | Houston Dynamo

Kayla Fischer rushed home on draft day from her 12-hour clinical for her grad school program in nursing, gathered around with family and surprise friends from the Ohio State women’s soccer team, and got a call. A call from Racing Louisville was met with cheers of celebration from those around her as she was told she would be their next pick. Kayla Fischer: A Catch For Racing

The Racing Louisville FC defender signed on through 2025. Carson Pickett is at home in LOU - LOUtoday

USA

Alejandro Zendejas said he chose the United States over Mexico to reunite with former teammates and with the goal of making the 2026 World Cup. Alejandro Zendejas happy to reunite with USMNT teammates

A chance for Mihailovic to raise his USMNT stock. Djordje Mihailovic steps into USMNT Nations League Roster due to injury to Tim Weah - Stars and Stripes FC

World Cup final may move from Rams stadium because someone forgot to bring a ruler – Field of Schemes

World

The multi-club model raises a potential scenario where football could be dominated by three or four rival networks who own the biggest clubs. Multi-club ‘sharks’ pose a danger to football – they should be curbed, not encouraged - The Athletic

Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway says she expects a “super difficult” Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Arsenal on Tuesday. Georgia Stanway: Bayern Munich midfielder expects 'difficult' Champions League game against Arsenal - BBC Sport

The England midfielder on her move to Germany, winning Euro 2022 and facing Arsenal in the Champions League. Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway: ‘We need to be nastier. I tell the girls that a lot’ | Women’s football | The Guardian

FA director of women’s professional game to leave the organisation in 2024 after over 30 years at the FA Kelly Simmons to leave the FA after over 30 years of service

Can an English team lift the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2007? BBC Sport takes a look at everything you need to know about the quarter-finals. Women's Champions League returns: What to look out for in 2022-23 quarter-finals - BBC Sport

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy held a video call with key aides on Monday with Ryan Mason a candidate for caretaker role. Antonio Conte hanging by a thread as Spurs begin search for new coach | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

Former England head coach returns at the age of 75 for a second spell at Selhurst Park with 10 games left to banish threat of relegation. Crystal Palace reappoint Roy Hodgson as manager

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is bidding to buy Manchester United, said he would not pay a ‘stupid price’ for the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe adamant he will not pay ‘stupid price’ for Manchester United | Manchester United | The Guardian

The Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic have been docked three points for failing to pay their players in March. Wigan Athletic docked three points for failing to pay players’ March wages | Wigan Athletic | The Guardian

Libyan club Al-Akhdar were left baffled when they arrived for an African Confederations Cup clash against Marumo Gallants, only to find no officials and no opposition. ‘We are on the pitch’: Libya’s Al-Akhdar left baffled by absent opposition | Soccer | The Guardian

Kylian Mbappe has succeeded the retired Hugo Lloris as France captain, a source close to the team told AFP on Monday. His first game as captain will be Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France. Mbappe named new France captain after Lloris retirement

Aston Villa’s Women’s FA Cup extra-time victory over Manchester City was “probably the biggest night” in the club’s history, says boss Carla Ward. Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester City: Daly sends Villa into FA Cup semi-finals - BBC Sport

Former Juventus striker Cristian Bunino was shown a red card after being caught urinating on the side of the pitch before coming on for Lecco. Cristian Bunino sent off for urinating on side of pitch

A pitch invader who attacked Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during a Europa League tie has been banned from PSV Eindhoven’s stadium for 40 years. PSV Eindhoven: Fan given 40-year stadium ban for attack on Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic - BBC Sport

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is charged with violent and improper conduct after his red card at Manchester United, but the Football Association says the standard punishment is “clearly insufficient”. Aleksandar Mitrovic: FA says standard ban 'clearly insufficient' as Fulham striker charged - BBC Sport

An 18-round league season, two cups, but only two teams. How football survives and familiarity breeds contentment on the Isles of Scilly. Isles of Scilly: Runaway cows and visits from Beckham - life in the world's littlest league - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

10:45 AM - Bayern München vs Arsenal - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

1:00 PM - Roma vs Barcelona - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

1:00 PM - Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday - EFL League One - ESPN+

4:30 PM - West Chester United vs Ocean City Nor’easters - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report app, Youtube

5:00 PM - Vélez Sarsfield vs Central Córdoba SdE - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+