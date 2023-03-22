Major Link Soccer: The impossible job of the Premier League referee

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Seattle slips a spot for drawing the top team, because rankings are made to rile fanbases. Power Rankings: How high can Atlanta United, St. Louis CITY SC climb? | MLSSoccer.com

“The guys come, and something beautiful happens.” Grilling and pro sports might seem an unlikely mix, but asado is a tie that unites teams. Major League Soccer teams embrace Argentina’s asado culture | ESPN

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will return to a familiar format, with the league officially announcing on Tuesday that Arsenal FC will be the MLS All-Stars’ opponent for the marquee showdown on July 19 at Audi Field. MLS vs. Arsenal! 2023 MLS All-Star Game set for July in DC | MLSSoccer.com

In the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that Premier League leaders Arsenal will hit the District of Columbia as the honored guests for this summer’s MLS All-Star Game, it felt right to hark back a bit, to the last time the London giants joined the league’s midsummer party. Seven years later, Arsenal return to a very different MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Wayne Rooney thinks that repeating the past is advancement. Wayne Rooney says the MLS All-Star Game vs. Arsenal is ‘a BIG moment’ and ‘huge step forward’ | Daily Mail Online

It was two and a half years since Ben Olsen last won in MLS, until Saturday. Ben Olsen is a winner again, and that’s why he does this — Bayou City Soccer

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The best women’s football competition in the world returns. One question for every UEFA women’s Champions League quarterfinalist | Hi it’s Kim

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says it is “a problem for the competition” that not all games played in the Women’s Champions League use the same technology. Women’s Champions League: Inconsistent technology ‘a problem’, says Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall - BBC Sport

It’s time to reinforce your dreams and dash your hopes. NWSL Season Preview: Why your team will (and won’t) win the 2023 Shield | Backheeled

The NWSL, fresh off a year of scandal and huge growth, kicks off its season this week. Women’s soccer faces big year with NWSL season kicking off | CNBC

We’re releasing team previews ahead of the NWSL season that kicks off on Saturday, March 25! Our first edition includes Kansas City Current, OL Reign, and Washington Spirit. 2023 NWSL Season Previews: Kansas City Current, OL Reign, and Washington Spirit — American Soccer Analysis

San Diego Wave have signed 15-year-old forward Melanie Barcenas, making her youngest player to sign a professional deal in the NWSL. San Diego sign 15-year-old Barcenas, youngest NWSL player | ESPN

International soccer

Seven years after training with Carli Lloyd, Coffey is on the cusp of reaching soccer’s biggest stage. But she’s running out of time to prove she should make the World Cup team. Sam Coffey hopes to make USWNT World Cup roster in final countdown to New Zealand and Australia | Philadelphia Inquirer ($)

Gio Reyna is welcome back with the USMNT, Tim Ream said, after drama surrounding the Dortmund midfielder’s playing time at the World Cup. USMNT welcoming Gio Reyna back after World Cup - Tim Ream | ESPN

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has pulled out of the Norway squad for their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers due to an injury. Erling Haaland withdraws from Norway squad with groin injury - BBC Sport

Didier Deschamps has named PSG forward Kylian Mbappe as Hugo Lloris’ replacement to captain the France national team. Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain forward replaces Hugo Lloris as captain of France national team - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Players, pundits and fans complain bitterly that referees are getting worse each season – but is that fair? The impossible job: inside the world of Premier League referees | The Guardian

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure speaks to BBC Sport about his faith as a Muslim, fasting during Ramadan and his relationship with team-mates Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye. Abdoulaye Doucoure: Everton midfielder on Islam, Ramadan, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana - BBC Sport

Premier League and EFL officials have been asked to provide an opportunity for players to break their fast during evening games across Ramadan. Sources: Prem officials to let players break Ramadan fast | ESPN

Crystal Palace are taking a big gamble by enticing their former manager Roy Hodgson out of retirement, writes Phil McNulty. Roy Hodgson: Is Crystal Palace’s returning boss the safe pair of hands the club need? - BBC Sport

Prospective owners of Manchester United were told they have until 21:00 GMT on Wednesday to submit second, revised bids for the club as the takeover saga accelerates. Manchester United sale: Revised bids for club due on Wednesday evening - BBC Sport

Jean-Michel Aulas took a second-tier club and helped them win seven Ligue 1 titles. But that success feels very distant. Lyon were once the best-run club in France. Now they look old-fashioned | The Guardian

Loyalties to Lazio or Roma divide the Italian capital. Theirs is a derby with meaty political and geographical context. Derby Days, Rome: Derby della Capitale - The Athletic ($)

Emmanuel Adebayor has announced his retirement with a video including his infamous goal for Manchester City against former club Arsenal. Emmanuel Adebayor: Former Arsenal, Man City & Tottenham striker retires - BBC Sport

Once news spread that Lionel Messi was in a Buenos Aires restaurant, hundreds of fans gathered outside to chant and sing for their World Cup hero. Lionel Messi mobbed by adoring Argentina fans at restaurant | ESPN

10:45 AM: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Chelsea (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:45 PM: Ireland vs. Latvia (men’s international friendly) — FS2

1:00 PM: PSG vs. Wolfsburg (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

3:00 PM: El Farolito vs. Inter San Francisco (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App

4:00 PM: Appalachian vs. NC Fusion (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App

5:00 PM: Chicago House vs. Bavarian United (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App

5:00 PM: Tulsa Athletic vs. Brazos Valley (US Open Cup) — YouTube

6:00 PM: Uda Soccer vs. Park City Red Wolves (US Open Cup) — YouTube

7:00 PM: Ventura County Fusion vs. Capo (US Open Cup) — Bleacher Report App