Major Link Soccer: NWSL season previews

Seattle

Sounders reflect on draw against LAFC, set sights on bouncing back. Saturday’s draw against LAFC leaves Sounders unsatisfied | Seattle Sounders

The aging stadium, built in 1947, could be redeveloped into a venue for pro sports, concerts and cultural events, in addition to student sports and graduations. Memorial Stadium’s potential transformation is ‘decades in the making’ | The Seattle Times

MLS

Minnesota United FC have gone overseas to boost their attack, announcing Wednesday they’ve signed forward Sang Bin Jeong from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. Minnesota United sign South Korean forward Sang Bin Jeong from Wolves | MLSSoccer.com

Time to panic? Nah. Talking Turkey about Lorenzo Insigne - by Duane Rollins

We look at the new season with its many title contenders and exciting new faces on the pitch, as well as big ambitions off it. The NWSL returns for 2023 with more fans and global domination on agenda | NWSL | The Guardian

Reigning NWSL Shield winners OL Reign and second-year club San Diego Wave lead the JWS power rankings as the 2023 season gets set to kick off. NWSL 2023 preseason power rankings: OL Reign back for more | Just Women's Sports

NWSL kicks off its 2023 season, and Alyssa Thompson is among the top newcomers. Preview of the top new player to watch at each club. NWSL 2023 preview: Top new players for each team

Women’s soccer has been plagued by scandal, but in 2023 as the league works on implementing reforms, the players can worry solely about the game. NWSL players can finally focus on soccer, not scandal

The NWSL is ready to move on from the abuse allegations that made headlines throughout last year. The debut of VAR, a World Cup and more will help. NWSL 2023 season talking points: VAR debut, World Cup, more

New “Highway Woman Kit” honors pioneering artist Mary Ann Carroll. The Pride are back in purple, and they have another story to tell – Equalizer Soccer

Welcome to the best guide there is for picking a women’s soccer team to root for! NWSL 2023: Picking which team to root for - The Gaming Society

Players went to a local stable for retired thoroughbreds for the new houndstooth kit’s official photoshoot. Racing Louisville pays tribute to Secretariat owner Penny Chenery with houndstooth kit - The Athletic

We’re releasing team previews ahead of the NWSL season that kicks off on Saturday, March 25! Our second edition includes NJ/NY, North Carolina, and San Diego. You can find all of them here! 2023 NWSL Season Previews: NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, San Diego Wave — American Soccer Analysis

USA/Canada

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner said Gunners teammate Folarin Balogun, currently on loan at Reims, would be “a great addition” to the USMNT. Arsenal teammate Balogun a great addition for U.S. - Turner

There are worse injuries that can befall soccer players than a torn Achilles tendon, but not too many. And when Miles Robinson’s left Achilles ruptured during Atlanta United’s 4-1 home win over Chicago Fire FC last May, the worst pain that followed. Miles Robinson is back: Atlanta United defender's long return to USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

The USMNT plays the first competitive fixture of the year. 2023 CONCACAF Nations League: Scouting Grenada - Stars and Stripes FC

On March 10, Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs interviewed for the vacant U.S. Soccer sporting director role. Jacobs explains why. What Mike Jacobs said about interviewing for U.S. Soccer job

Canada Soccer representatives faced a round of questioning from members of Canada’s Heritage Committee on Monday. Canada Soccer: Women’s team budget cuts ‘were wrong’ but CSB deal good for organization - The Athletic

World

Two-time champions Wolfsburg come away with a narrow victory over Paris St-Germain who had a player sent off in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final. Paris St-Germain 0-1 Wolfsburg: Penalty gives Wolfsburg win over PSG - BBC Sport

The Spain wing-back tells Sid Lowe about a tumultuous start to life at Spurs, that Conte outburst and what would happen if he was let loose in a prison. Tottenham’s Pedro Porro: ‘Tim Sherwood won’t be the first to have had to shut his mouth’ | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

One of three prosecutors examining financial misconduct at Juventus left the case after the emergence of derogatory comments made at a legal conference in 2019. ‘I hate Juventus’: prosecutor forced to leave case against Serie A club | Juventus | The Guardian

Alli is in London for a doctor’s appointment on an agreed period of leave despite claims to the contrary by coach Senol Gunes. Dele Alli has not gone AWOL from Besiktas

The takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse leaves many sports stars, teams and tournaments with a big question mark hanging over their lucrative sponsorship deals.The Swiss national football team, the country’s top football division, tennis great Roger Federer, golf star Sergio Garcia and Zurich’s new stadium were all sponsored by the bank, which is being taken over by Swiss rival UBS. Credit Suisse collapse leaves sports sponsorships in limbo

Introducing the finest fledging Fergies, mini-Mourinhos and kindergarten Guardiolas. Ranked! The seven best managers in the world under 40 | FourFourTwo

Cristiano Ronaldo made no secret Wednesday of his ambition to notch up another world record — for the number of international caps — a day before Portugal face Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifiers. Ronaldo already holds the world record for men’s international goals, with 118, and the European men’s record of 196 caps, a tally that also equals the world landmark with Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa. Ronaldo wants to be 'most capped player in history'

French soccer club Lyon have condemned the online abuse suffered by midfielder Houssem Aouar after he chose to represent Algeria over France. Lyon condemn abuse of Houssem Aouar after France-Algeria swap

An Egyptian referee has been suspended indefinitely after using a mobile phone before disallowing a goal in a second division match last week. Egyptian referee banned after watching replay on fan's phone

As Italy look to restore pride as they begin the defence of their Euro 2020 crown against England, BBC Sport looks at the challenges facing manager Roberto Mancini. Italy v England: Roberto Mancini begins latest rebuild in bid to defend Euro 2020 crown - BBC Sport

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim will submit improved bids to buy Manchester United after the deadline was extended. Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Sheikh Jassim to submit new bids as deadline extended amid confusion - BBC Sport

Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34. Mesut Ozil: Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder retires - BBC Sport

MIKE KEEGAN: Manchester United will be sold for a world record fee - should the Glazers accept one of the incoming bids for control of the club following Wednesday’s deadline. Man United could be sold for a WORLD RECORD fee of more than £5BILLION | Daily Mail Online

Adidas have gone wild with the colour palette for their 2023 Women’s World Cup away kits. Exclusive: Incredible Adidas Germany, Colombia, Spain, Sweden, Argentina & Japan 2023 Women's World Cup Kits Leaked - Footy Headlines

Barcelona could cruise to the league title and still feel uncertain about the future. Most big clubs are in the same boat, too. Why? Why big club misery in 2022-23 matters

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Slovenia - UEFA Euro Qualifying - FS2

12:00 PM - British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+, TUDN

12:00 PM - Saint Martin vs St. Kitts and Nevis - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

12:45 PM - Italy vs England - UEFA Euro Qualifying - FS1

12:45 PM - Denmark vs Finland - UEFA Euro Qualifying - Fox Soccer Go

2:30 PM - French Guiana vs Dominican Republic - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+, TUDN

4:00 PM - Barbados vs Cuba - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Guadeloupe vs Antigua and Barbuda - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Jacksonville Armada II vs Miami United - US Open Cup - Twitch

4:30 PM - Hartford City vs Lansdowne Yonkers - US Open Cup - Bleacher Report, YouTube

5:30 PM - Suriname vs Mexico - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+, TUDN, Univision

7:00 PM - América vs Santos Laguna - Club Friendly - TUDN