Major Link Soccer: Welcome back NWSL

NWSL

Hey Spirits! episode 3: Washington Spirit 2023 season preview – The District Press

In this episode of Hey Spirits, André, Jo, and Annie discuss Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan's comments on the long NWSL preseason, Washington's new playing style and more.

Washington Spirit roster announced, Ex-coaches of D.C. win, and more: Wednesday Freedom Kicks – The District Press

Happy Wednesday, folks. At the time of this writing, Saturday's forecast is rain and thunderstorms. That needs to change, or else my wife, with plans to enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival before the match, will be extremely cross.

Is it championship or bust for Kansas City Current in 2023? | The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Current fell short in the 2022 NWSL Championship match. They’ve revamped the 2023 KC Current roster in hopes of finishing atop league standings.

Four Things to Watch for in the KC Current’s Season Opener Saturday - The Blue Testament

The NWSL season starts this weekend and the Kansas City Current player the league’s opener.

NWSL players unhappy over FIFA video game likenesses and abilities | CNN

Several NWSL players expressed their discontent at the accuracy of their likenesses on EA’s FIFA video game franchise.

National Women’s Soccer League Announces International Streaming Details | National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL has announced two streaming deals with international distributors DAZN and Tigo, securing additional access to live NWSL matches for audiences across more than 25 countries around the world.

NWSL director of strategy Carlin Hudson on why she returned

We spoke with NWSL director of strategy Carlin Hudson, who is the first ex-player ever hired by the league office

The 2023 NWSL season roundtable is back! - All For XI

It’s that time of the year again where we try to see into the future and make some BOLD predictions.

NWSL predictions: How will the 2023 season shake out? - The WoSo Collective

The gang at The WoSo Collective give their predictions for the 2023 NWSL season.

Jaedyn Shaw: Inside the rise of the NWSL's teenage star set for USWNT honors | Goal.com

Eighteen-year-old forward Jaedyn Shaw is thriving at the San Diego Wave, and it feels like a full international call-up to the United States women's national team is now a matter of when, not if

Mallory Swanson opens up on becoming an NWSL star with the Chicago Red Stars: 'This team really helped me' - CBSSports.com

Swanson is setting the stage for a huge year after back-to-back MVP nominations.

NWSL 2023 predictions: Picks for MVP, champion and more | JWS

In a season interrupted by the 2023 World Cup, these NWSL players and teams are best-positioned to thrive and win trophies.

NWSL players take issue with FIFA 23 avatars: 'Some of us are bald'

While the NWSL is finally available in the soccer video game, players such as Sydney Leroux are not happy with their digital likenesses.

NWSL whistleblower Sinead Farrelly set to return with Gotham FC -

The 33-year-old midfielder is finalizing a contract with NJ/NY Gotham FC. She last played for the Portland Thorns in 2015.

MLS

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus Seattle - The Blue Testament

One player gets an upgrade, but another player is added to the injury report.

other men’s club soccer

Q&A: MLS NEXT Pro president on development league's 'very ambitious plan'

MLS NEXT Pro will kick off its second season Friday with seven new MLS affiliates joining the mix. The league has a clear goal of regionalizing competition while providing opportunities for players to be trained and scouted at a professional level.

Gameday Previews in the USL Championship for Friday

Eric Kinzner, former Defiance, and RGV host Monterey Bay

Apple (AAPL) Considers Bidding for English Football Streaming Rights - Bloomberg

Apple Inc. is considering bidding for the streaming rights to a range of English football games, according to people familiar with the situation, a move that would step up its sports ambitions and increase competition with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video.

Anti-Racist Soccer Club and Vermont Green FC Case Study - Vermont Green Football Club

Vermont Green FC has built a solid foundation for its grassroots efforts to engage its community through anti-racist actions and behaviors.

United States national team

The USMNT returns to the Caribbean | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm previews the Grenada vs USMNT 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League A group D game with a broader take on getting road results.

Charles Boehm: USMNT, Grenada, Concacaf - by Megan Swanick

A conversation with Charles Boehm, freelance writer for MLSsoccer.com and USSoccerPlayers.com. Charles also spent years living in Grenada with the Peace Corps- where USMNT are now.

Arsenal’s Matt Turner: USMNT would be “grateful to have” Folarin Balogun | MLSSoccer.com

The US men’s national team are mere hours away from Friday’s visit to Grenada, the first of this international window’s two Concacaf Nations League matches, their first competitive action since the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Why Folarin Balogun, a coveted dual-national striker, has USMNT fans in a tizzy | Yahoo Sports

Balogun's cryptic posts on social media this week have fueled a frenzy, and further excitement — because a commitment from the 21-year-old forward would instantaneously better the USMNT.

Balogun confirmed in Orlando, not confirmed as USMNT player

Folarin Balogun is on vacation in Florida, but USMNT coach Anthony Hudson says he hasn't made an international commitment yet.

other international soccer

Meet the USL Championship and League One Players on International duty this week

22 players from the USL are on international duty, including former Sounder Oalex Anderson (now at North Carolina)

Thiago Almada scores for Argentina as Lionel Messi hits 800 career goals | MLSSoccer.com

Forget the future. Thiago Almada is a player for Argentina’s present.

Puget Sound soccer

STARS HOST DALLAS FOR HOME FINALE FRIDAY - Tacoma Stars

Román Torres will be playing for the Dallas Sidekicks. Dave Clark will be the analyst on Twitch.

MLS NEXT Pro: Top matches to watch in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Defiance's opening match is a must watch on MLS Season Pass

ECS Pub League announced their teams. This one is my favorite, because its mine.

"Can our vacation be torturing opposing goalkeepers?"



What happens when a group of people from high society turn to a life of piracy... we mean footballing? Well, we have no idea, because nobody can accuse Our Flag Means Offside of ever being part of high society. pic.twitter.com/crXzNCu7J7 — ECS Pub League (@ECSPubLeague) March 23, 2023

Open Flavor Friday

D&D just released a Starter Set prequel | Full Moon Storytelling

A new pick-your-path adventure from Wizards of the Coast is an excellent introduction to Dungeons & Dragons.

D&D Beyond - Play Before the Storm, A Guided D&D Adventure!

Heroes wanted! In this guided interactive adventure, create your first character and learn the basics of playing Dungeons & Dragons.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

5:00 pm PT — Grenada vs USMNT in Concacaf Nations League play on Universo and TNT

5:00 pm PT — Rio Grande Valley vs Monterey Bay in USL Championship play on ESPN+

7:30 pm PT — Tacoma Stars vs Dallas Sidekicks in MASL play at accesso ShoWare Center and on Twitch

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Olympique Lyonnais women vs Guingamp in D1 Féminine on Fanatiz and DAZN

8:00 am PT — Tottenham Hotspur women vs Arsenal in Women’s Super League play on Paramount+

11:00 am PT — North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City Current in NWSL play on Paramount+

1:30 pm PT — Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in MLS play on FOX and FOX Deportes

4:30 pm PT — San Antonio vs Colorado Springs in USL Championship play on ESPN+

7:00 pm PT — San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars in NWSL play on CBS Sports Net

Sunday

1:00 pm PT — Washington Spirit vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+

1:00 pm PT — Dallas Sidekicks vs Tacoma Stars in MASL play on Twitch

2:00 pm PT — Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride in NWSL play on Paramount+

3:00 pm PT — St. Louis City II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass

4:00 pm PT — Houston Dash vs Racing Louisville FC in NWSL play on Paramount+

6:00 pm PT — Angel City vs NJ/NY Gotham FC in NWSL play on Paramount+

This is your weekend open thread