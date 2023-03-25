Sporting KC vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULL-TIME: Jordan Morris became the first Seattle Sounders player to score four goals in a single game to lead his team to its first road win since July 4, 2022. The Sounders’ 4-1 win over Sporting KC on Saturday snapped a 10-game road winless run. Léo Chú also had three assists with Nicolas Lodeiro assisted on the other.

SPORTING KC 1, SOUNDERS 4: Jordan Morris set a Sounders record, scoring his fourth goal in a single game. This one came off a header from another Léo Chú assist, his third of the night. Albert Rusnák had played in Chú, again off the counter-press.

SPORTING KC 1, SOUNDERS 3: Jordan Morris completed his second career hat trick, finishing off a Nicolás Lodeiro cross. It was his league-leading sixth goal of the season and 58th career goal for the Sounders, one more than Clint Dempsey to put him No. 3 on the all-time list.

SPORTING KC 1, SOUNDERS 2: Jordan Morris got his second goal, again taking a pass from Léo Chú and scoring through Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp. The goal was created when Yeimar Gomez Andrade counter-pressed after a turnover and João Paulo intercepted the clearance before finding Chu, who slipped in Morris.

What a pass from Léo Chú



SPORTING KC 1, SOUNDERS 1: Jordan Morris grabbed the equalizer in the 23rd minute, putting away a perfect Léo Chú cross. Nicolás Lodeiro had played Chú into space. It was Morris’ fourth goal of the season.

SPORTING KC 1, SOUNDERS 0: William Agada scored in the 5th minute off a rebound from a Daniel Salloi shot. It was just the second goal the Sounders have allowed this year and the second goal Sporting KC has scored.

LINEUPS: The Seattle Sounders made several changes to the starting lineup. Josh Atencio, Léo Chú and Kelyn Rowe moved in, while Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák and Cristian Roldan changed positions. For Sporting KC, Tim Melia, Johnny Russell and Alan Pulido all returned to the bench after missing the first four matches with injuries.

Trips to Sporting KC have been a bit of a mixed bag for the Seattle Sounders. In the early years, they seemed to constantly be a source of positive drama. The Sounders went 4-0-0 in their first four regular-season visits. Since then, however, they’ve won only once, going 1-4-2.

The Sounders will come into this one a bit short-handed, missing six players who are on international duty. Three of those players — Alex Roldan, Nouhou and Raúl Ruidíaz — would have likely started.

Sporting KC are only missing one player for international duty, but might still be without all three of their Designated Players, who have missed the first four matches with injury. Alan Pulido and Johnny Russell — who has six career goals in nine career appearances against the Sounders — have both been upgraded to questionable and have reportedly participated in training this week.

Their absences at least partially explain why Sporting KC have yet to win, going 0-2-2, albeit with three of those games away from home.

Notes

Sporting KC is off to their worst four-game start since going pointless in 1999. That said, just one of those games was at home and they’re riding a seven-match home unbeaten streak (6-0-1).

The Sounders have not won on the road since July 4, a stretch of 10 games in which they’ve gone 0-9-1. That’s their longest-ever road winless streak and their five-game road losing streak is their second-longest ever. All nine of those losses were by one goal, they’ve led in four of those games and they’ve surrendered the decisive goal in stoppage time three times.

Sporting KC leads MLS in shots (69), but 36 of those have come from outside the 18-yard box. Only Minnesota United has attempted a higher percentage of their shots from outside the box.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Sporting KC

QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), Johnny Russell (hamstring), and Tim Leibold (hamstring)

OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles), Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), Kayden Pierre (hamstring), Gadi Kinda (knee), Marinos Tzionis (INTL)

Seattle

OUT: Heber (hamstring), Xavier Arreaga (INTL), Reed Baker-Whiting (INTL), Alex Roldan (INTL), Nouhou (INTL), Raul Ruidiaz (INTL), Obed Vargas (INTL).

Officials

REF: Alex Chilowicz; AR1: Chris Wattam; AR2: Meghan Mullen; 4TH: Jon Freemon; VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.; AVAR: Peter Balciunas

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 5:38 PM PT

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Dre Cordero & Jame Watson)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Jose Hernandez & Pablo Mariño)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? No

Lineups

