Sporting KC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders broke out of their road doldrums in an emphatic way, beating Sporting KC 4-1 on Saturday behind the first-ever four-goal game in club history from Jordan Morris. Léo Chú provided primary assists on three of the goals and got a secondary assist on the other to also set a franchise record.
The Sounders had come into this match riding a 10-game road winless run and had lost five straight, dating back to last year. The start was far from what they wanted, surrendering a goal just 5 minutes in. But they responded well and equalized in the 23rd minute. They stormed ahead in the 54th minute and then added two more after Ben Sweat was shown a second yellow card, leaving Sporting KC with just 10 men.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 4 – Sporting Kansas City 1
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Venue: Children’s Mercy Park
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistants: Chris Wattam, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
Attendance: 18,629
Weather: 55 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SKC – William Agada 5’
SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú) 23’
SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú, João Paulo) 54’
SEA – Jordan Morris (Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú) 69’
SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú, Albert Rusnák) 77’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SKC – Ben Sweat (caution) 53’
SKC – Ben Sweat (ejection) 63’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cristian Roldan (Stoa Kitahara 87’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Kelyn Rowe (Ethan Dobbelaere 84’); João Paulo (Danny Leyva 84’), Josh Atencio, Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Fredy Montero 78’); Jordan Morris (Dylan Teves 84’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jacob Castro, Abdoulaye Cissoko
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 9
Offside: 5
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 2
Sporting Kansas City – John Pulskamp; Ben Sweat, Andreu Fontas, Robert Voloder, Graham Zusi (Jake Davis 84’); Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernández 46’), Erik Thommy (Cam Duke 70’), Remi Walter; Khiry Shelton (Johnny Russell 61’), Daniel Salloi, Willy Agada (Danny Flores 84’)
Substitutes not used: Tim Melia, Alan Pulido, Robert Castellanos, Chris Rindov
Total shots: 7
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 10
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 3
