Sporting KC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders broke out of their road doldrums in an emphatic way, beating Sporting KC 4-1 on Saturday behind the first-ever four-goal game in club history from Jordan Morris. Léo Chú provided primary assists on three of the goals and got a secondary assist on the other to also set a franchise record.

The Sounders had come into this match riding a 10-game road winless run and had lost five straight, dating back to last year. The start was far from what they wanted, surrendering a goal just 5 minutes in. But they responded well and equalized in the 23rd minute. They stormed ahead in the 54th minute and then added two more after Ben Sweat was shown a second yellow card, leaving Sporting KC with just 10 men.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 4 – Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistants: Chris Wattam, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 18,629

Weather: 55 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SKC – William Agada 5’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú) 23’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú, João Paulo) 54’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú) 69’

SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú, Albert Rusnák) 77’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SKC – Ben Sweat (caution) 53’

SKC – Ben Sweat (ejection) 63’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cristian Roldan (Stoa Kitahara 87’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Kelyn Rowe (Ethan Dobbelaere 84’); João Paulo (Danny Leyva 84’), Josh Atencio, Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Fredy Montero 78’); Jordan Morris (Dylan Teves 84’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jacob Castro, Abdoulaye Cissoko

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 9

Offside: 5

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

Sporting Kansas City – John Pulskamp; Ben Sweat, Andreu Fontas, Robert Voloder, Graham Zusi (Jake Davis 84’); Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernández 46’), Erik Thommy (Cam Duke 70’), Remi Walter; Khiry Shelton (Johnny Russell 61’), Daniel Salloi, Willy Agada (Danny Flores 84’)

Substitutes not used: Tim Melia, Alan Pulido, Robert Castellanos, Chris Rindov

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Postgame quotes