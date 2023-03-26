This should be a fun one! Granted it didn’t start out that way — the first five minutes of this match between your Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City featured a troublesome goal for the bad guys, not to mention some early physicality towards Cristian Roldan to dredge up unpleasant memories. But, once that was out of the way, the Sounders grew into the match, and did a lot of fun soccer stuff. Two dudes who probably did the most fun soccer stuff were Léo Chú and Jordan Morris. The Sounders seemed thrilled with Chú’s matchup against an aging Graham Zusi and gave him plenty of opportunities to cook. And Morris simply feasted. And that’s your food analogy of the day. Please rate some dudes.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance