Jordan Morris wins MLS Player of the Week off four-goal performance

In what should come as absolutely no surprise, Jordan Morris was named the MLS Player of the Matchday for Week 5 on the strength of his four-goal performance against Sporting KC. It was the first time a Sounders player had scored four goals in a single game and he joins just 16 others who have scored at least that many in the entire history of MLS. Morris was also the first player since 2000 to manage that while playing on the road.

Morris was joined on the MLS Team of the Matchday by Léo Chú, who tied an MLS record with four assists, including three primary assists.

Morris also finished off the week leading the Golden Boot race with seven goals, two more than second-place João Klauss of St. Louis City. Morris also leads MLS in Expected Goals (3.6) and non-penalty xG+expected Assists (4.9).

Morris is the first Sounder to win the award since Raúl Ruidíaz in Week 20 of the 2021 season. That was actually the third time Ruidíaz was named Player of the Week in a span of seven weeks. Morris was last named Player of the Week on Sept. 14, 2020 after he had a goal and three assists in a 7-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.