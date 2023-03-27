Major Link Soccer: Jordan Morris was Stone Cold against SKC

The Seattle Sounders demolished Sporting Kansas City in a weekend full of lopsided MLS results as teams navigated playing through the international window. OL Reign and the rest of the NWSL returned to action, but the Reign unfortunately come out of the opening weekend with 0 points. Antonio Conte and Tottenham have finally broken up after Conter practically begged to be dumped in press conferences for weeks, and Jurgen Klinsmann’s start as the South Korea manager has gone about as well as you’d expect.

Seattle/WA

With Megan Rapinoe and other veterans returning, OL Reign looks to turn regular-season consistency into their first NWSL championship. NWSL preview: OL Reign primed to finish the job in 2023 - JWS

“Yeah, we didn’t really have a league that year. We had the Challenge Cup because of the pandemic. I mean, fair fair. But they counted the Challenge Cup so I’m going to take it - just like I’m going to take FIFA saying I can dribble. I’m going to take it!” Meet Jess Fishlock, the NWSL's queen of consistency — INDIVISA

Oh what fun it is to see Seattle win away! RECAP: Sounders secure massive 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on the road | Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris was simply unstoppable against SKC. Jordan Morris does his best Erling Haaland impression for Seattle Sounders | MLSSoccer.com

Campfire Coffee is opening a second location and making the outdoors more accessible to people who have typically been alienated from the space. Campfire Coffee in Tacoma about to expand – on both the café and adventure fronts – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Despite plenty of chances, OL Reign couldn’t find the back of the net as they fell 1-0 on the road in their season opener against Washington Spirit. Match Recap: OL Reign Falls 1-0 on the Road — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

“Changes are coming, but we aren’t disappearing.” An update on the future of LAG Confidential - LAG Confidential

Amid an international window, MLS will march on with a full slate of 14 matches Saturday. MLS undermines regular season by playing in FIFA window - The Washington Post

Alex Villanueva scored in a match that saw three former Defiance players on the pitch. Orange County SC 2-2 Las Vegas Lights FC

If João Klauss doesn’t already have a nickname, I put forward “Fantasma.” St. Louis CITY SC's magic carpet ride reaches a new "big achievement" | MLSSoccer.com

Kei Kamara is eternal. "Grandpa" Kei Kamara makes more MLS history for Chicago Fire FC | MLSSoccer.com

Christian Ramirez pitched in with a brace as Columbus blasted a depleted Atlanta side. Superman returns! Christian Ramírez bags brace on Columbus Crew debut | MLSSoccer.com

You’ve either got it or you don’t, and some teams without it got found out. Got depth? How Matchday 5 tested clubs across MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Takeaways from around the weekend’s slate of MLS games. Signs of strife in Portland, Dynamo benefit from BennyBall & more from Matchday 5 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

With investigations into widespread misconduct concluded and reforms in place, the NWSL works toward a new broadcast deal. State of the NWSL: 2023 is about building foundation for next phase of growth - The Athletic

The question is, what will the Current do with its influx of talent? Kansas City Current is still molding an on-field identity. And that’s its secret weapon - The Athletic

The new kits are here! Which kit takes the top spot? Which kit is the most surprising? Let’s rank the contenders. The 2023 NWSL Kit Rankings - The WoSo Collective

The Ricketts family, owners of Chicago Cubs, and the family of Chicago Bears co-owner Pat Ryan are part of two groups interested in the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars. Chicago Red Stars: NWSL Sale Draws Interest From Ricketts, Pat Ryan – Sportico.com

Alyssa Thompson is the new face of the NWSL’s most compelling franchise and a future USWNT star. But is it too much too soon? Why Alyssa Thompson's path to stardom shifted into hyperspeed

It’s finally here! The NWSL returns for the 2023 season. Can anyone stop the Portland Thorns from winning again? We break it down, team by team. 2023 NWSL team by team preview and key players to watch

In her second season with the club, Jun Endo is pushing to express herself more with her teammates and communicate better on the field. Angel City’s Jun Endo on Japan’s 2023 World Cup hopes and living in Los Angeles - The Athletic

The GIST chatted with a few power players in women’s soccer about the NWSL’s 2023 marketing efforts, and the crucial role athletes play in driving awareness to the sport. The NWSL has an opportunity for some big wins in 2023 | The GIST Newsletter

As an Official Partner of the National Women’s Soccer League, we’re proud to introduce the inaugural Creator Class, chosen for their creative talents and passion for soccer. NWSL | Adobe blog

In a season interrupted by the 2023 World Cup, these NWSL players and teams are best-positioned to thrive and win trophies. NWSL 2023 predictions: Picks for MVP, champion and more

There’s not much that beats scoring the winner in front of a packed house. Alex Morgan scores game-winner in front of 30,000 fans: 'there's no better feeling'

An extremely good thing happened with Gotham. Sinead Farrelly returns to NWSL with Gotham FC

Check the author! San Diego Wave kick off NWSL season with last-minute winner | AP News

USA

Balogun’s cryptic posts on social media this week have fueled a frenzy, and further excitement — because a commitment from the 21-year-old forward would instantaneously better the USMNT. Why Ja Morant's return, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s surge raises the ceiling for the Grizzlies

Pablo Maurer is giving a presentation with the Loudoun County Public Library on Wee Willie McLean. Finding Wee Willie McLean: U.S. Soccer's Greatest Mystery | Demco Software

Daryl Dike is healthy and resurgent and back with the USMNT, and now gets a chance to make a return to Orlando for the first time since joining West Bromwich Albion. USMNT striker Dike ready for Orlando homecoming

Global men’s soccer

Julian Nagelsmann suffered the consequences of Bayern Munich’s impossible expectations. Bayern Munich fire Julian Nagelsmann, hire Thomas Tuchel

And so the Klinsmann Experience begins. Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea blow lead against Colombia in ex-USMNT manager’s first game - The Athletic

Antonio Conte is out at Tottenham in the most unsurprising bit of news possible. Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent - The Athletic

Culture

Can ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and other tabletop games help youth build social skills? – GeekWire

Novelist Rebecca Watson: ‘I can leave a show or book unmoved, but with football I always feel’ | Soccer | The Guardian

As the adaptation of her novel, little scratch, returns to the London stage, the author and Nottingham Forest fan traces the links between theatre, fiction and the beautiful game

An Interview With The Creator Of ArtButMakeItSports

The ultimate art x sports collab.

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Republic of Ireland vs. France (EURO Qualifier) - FS1

4:30 PM - USMNT vs. El Salvador (CONCACAF Nations League) - TNT, Peacock

7:00 PM - Guatemala vs. French Guiana (CONCACAF Nations League) - Paramount+