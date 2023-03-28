Major Link Soccer: NWSL sets a new opening week attendance record

Seattle

Stefan Frei’s mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in December. But that didn’t stop her from embracing life and cherishing time with her family. Sounders’ Stefan Frei shares his mother’s inspiring message after cancer diagnosis | The Seattle Times

Breakout performance from Léo Chu leads shorthanded Sounders to historic night at SKC. Léo Chú makes most of opportunity, sets Seattle Sounders single-match assist record | Seattle Sounders

MLS

The MLS community has joined the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism’s #StandUpToJewishHate campaign, a national push designed to raise awareness of antisemitism and hate targeting Jews and to empower all people, especially non-Jews, to stand up against it when it impacts their communities. Major League Soccer joins #StandUptoJewishHate campaign | MLSSoccer.com

Matches during an international window? In modern MLS, that’s the de-facto equivalent of a Bat-Signal for young talent to step up. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 5? | MLSSoccer.com

Three teams – Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders FC and St. Louis CITY SC – reached the four-goal mark during Matchday 5. Unsurprisingly, they lead the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi. Team of the Matchday: Columbus, Seattle & St. Louis dominate | MLSSoccer.com

The 2023 MLS season is young, make no mistake about it. Just five matchdays into the year, there are still so, so many things that can change before Decision Day arrives on Oct. 21 and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field gets locked in. Double-digit club: What is the superpower for early MLS favorites? | MLSSoccer.com

Plus: Colorado’s big loss, Stuver’s big day, New England’s teenage trio and Minnesota’s odd ending. The impact of playing through a FIFA window, Soccer Capital litigation and more: MLS Weekly - The Athletic

The roof was ready to blow off BMO Stadium 15 minutes into Sunday’s Angel City FC opener. In more ways than one, a new era was on display for the National Women’s Soccer League. Kassouf: The NWSL’s VAR era makes its Hollywood debut – Equalizer Soccer

San Diego, Chicago, Angel City and Gotham FC provided us with what we love best about the late night (for the East coast) NWSL matches. The new season starts with peak ‘NWSL After Dark’ vibes - All For XI

Over 90,000 people attended six NWSL games this weekend. NWSL smashes opening-week attendance record, an emblem of growth | Yahoo Sports

Reigning National Women’s Soccer League MVP Sophia Smith scored in the 22nd minute and the defending champion Portland Thorns opened the season with a 4-0 victory at home over the Orlando Pride on Sunday. Portland Thorns begin title defense with dominant win | AP News

Which NWSL Team Should You Root For in 2023? the NWSL Quiz – Togethxr

USA/Canada

It was dominant but it wasn’t easy for the USA against Hugo Perez’s well organized El Salvador side. 2023 Nations League - USA 1-0 El Salvador: a hard earned win for the Stars and Stripes - Stars and Stripes FC

El Salvador made it tough during the first part of the night, but the USMNT is Las Vegas-bound in June to defend the CONCACAF Nations League trophy. USMNT beat El Salvador, reach CONCACAF Nations League finals

Ricardo Pepi scored seconds after coming into the game as the United States beat El Salvador 1-0 at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on Monday night to win Group D and clinch its spot in the CONCACAF Nations League finals in June. United States vs. El Salvador - Football Match Report - March 27, 2023 - ESPN

Silverware is front of mind for the Canadian men’s national team. Trophy-chasing Canada have clear "expectation" vs. Honduras in Nations League | MLSSoccer.com

El Salvador made sure it was no Orlando vacation. But the US men’s national team’s Concacaf Nations League title defense grinds onward. USMNT redemption for Pepi, Reyna, Miles Robinson: "Something to cheer for" | MLSSoccer.com

Participants who had attended a live sporting event within the past year were more likely to report that their lives were worthwhile. Watching sports in person linked to satisfaction, less loneliness - The Washington Post

Former Iowa State Cyclones are among a rising number of ex-women’s soccer players who say their coaches were emotionally abusive. Iowa State soccer players allege emotional abuse by three head coaches

World

Antonio Conte has thanked Tottenham’s fans for their “support and appreciation”, adding he welcomed those at the club who shared his passion for football. Antonio Conte: Italian thanks Tottenham and fans for sharing 'passion' for football - BBC Sport

Football League promotion hopefuls Wrexham will face Manchester United in July during the Premier League side’s tour of the United States. Wrexham: National League leaders to face Manchester United in San Diego - BBC Sport

Leicester boss Willie Kirk believes the country’s top women’s teams “need more games” to continue to grow the sport. Willie Kirk: Leicester City boss says women's football 'needs more games' to grow support bases - BBC Sport

Authorities in Qatar have begun criminal proceedings against the employer of a Filipino migrant worker who died at a training base. Criminal case is opened over death of migrant worker during Qatar World Cup | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Chelsea claimed that government sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich were a factor in them posting losses of £121m for the 2021-22 season. Chelsea claim Roman Abramovich sanctions a factor in £121m losses | Chelsea | The Guardian

Claims of sexual harassment and poor facilities accompany questions over Isha Johansen, who says she did all she could as the country’s FA head. ‘I’ve seen hell’: the allegations rocking women’s football in Sierra Leone | Women's football | The Guardian

Uncertainty over the timing and location of the Under-20 World Cup continues two days after Indonesian authorities postponed the official draw for the May 20-June 11 tournament because of protests over Israel’s qualification. Indonesia's stance on Israel overshadows world soccer event

FIFA’s compensation paid to clubs that release players for the men’s World Cup has been increased by almost 70% for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. FIFA to pay $355m for sending players to WCs

South American soccer’s governing body on Monday presented Lionel Messi with a with statue, which will be placed in the CONMEBOL museum. CONMEBOL presents Messi with statue for federation's museum

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Georgia vs Norway - UEFA Euro Qualifying - FS2

11:45 AM - Turkey vs Croatia - UEFA Euro Qualifying - FS1

11:45 AM - Germany vs Belgium - International Friendly - FS2

1:00 PM - U.S. Virgin Islands vs Sint Maarten - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Haiti vs Bermuda - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+, TUDN

4:00 PM - Guyana vs Montserrat - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Bonaire vs Turks and Caicos Islands - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Canada vs Honduras - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+, TUDN

5:00 PM - FC Tulsa vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds - USL Championship - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Costa Rica vs Panama - CONCACAF Nations League - Paramount+, TUDN