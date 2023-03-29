Major Link Soccer: Julie Ertz returns to USWNT

Puget Sound

Breaking down the keys to Sounders FC’s big win at SKC. Six storylines you might have missed from Saturday’s historic win over Sporting Kansas City | Seattle Sounders

Defiance comes in at 10 to start. MLS NEXT Pro Top 10 Power Rankings: Opening Matchday | MLSNEXTPro.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

What a week in MLS. A defender passed the ball directly to a St. Louis CITY SC striker, St. Louis CITY SC won by multiple goals and St. Louis CITY SC built on their lead atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Columbus Crew, Orlando City surge after Matchday 5 | MLSSoccer.com

Former Defiance left back Alex Villanueva makes the list. USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 3

NWSL / women’s club soccer

NWSL is back, with the Portland Thorns standing out and Angel City being on the wrong side of the league’s first VAR controversy. NWSL Weekend Take-Off: Thorns imperious, VAR off to a rocky start | Pro Soccer Wire

Rangers coach Craig McPherson approached Fran Alonso after the Celtic women’s team scored a late equaliser. Police probe after Rangers coach reportedly headbutts Celtic boss - BBC News

There are four teams in the title race with six games left, but they all look vulnerable. Who will prevail? Here’s what you missed in the WSL. WSL review: Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Arsenal are in a title race | ESPN

England captain Leah Williamson says “male allies” can help grow the women’s game - but does not want to see it used as a “stepping stone”. Leah Williamson: England captain says ‘male allies’ can help but women’s game not a ‘stepping stone’ - BBC Sport

International Soccer

Julie Ertz has returned to the USWNT roster after nearly two years away for the team’s two friendlies against Ireland. USWNT roster: Ertz returns after nearly two-year absence | Pro Soccer Wire

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski is not ready to rule out the possibility of bringing Alyssa Thompson to the World Cup. Andonovski on Thompson USWNT World Cup roster chances | Pro Soccer Wire

Injured forward Beth Mead is unlikely to make the World Cup, says England manager Sarina Wiegman, who has named her squad for April’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia. England squad: Injured forward Beth Mead unlikely to make World Cup - BBC Sport

Lionel Messi became the third male player to score 100 international goals as he hit his century in Argentina’s friendly with Curacao on Tuesday. Messi nets hat trick to blow past 100 goals for Argentina | ESPN

Sensational Scotland took a seismic leap in their bid for consecutive European Championships by stunning Spain in a heroic triumph. Scotland 2-0 Spain: Steve Clarke’s side earn consecutive Euro 2024 qualification wins - BBC Sport

Further expansion of major football competitions is “questionable” given the need to protect the environment, according to a senior figure in the European Clubs’ Association. Further expansion of football’s top competitions is questionable given environmental concerns, says senior ECA figure - BBC Sport

USMNT fans aimed to recruit Folarin Balogun during Monday’s game against El Salvador in Orlando. USMNT fans were thirsting hard for Folarin Balogun in Orlando | Pro Soccer Wire

The eyes of the world are no longer on Doha and, although some progress has been made, many workers feel let down. ‘Legacy, what legacy?’ Fight goes on for migrant workers in Qatar 100 days after World Cup | The Guardian

World men’s club soccer

Sacramento Republic owner Kevin Nagle has agreed to buy Championship club Huddersfield Town, pending formal approval. Huddersfield Town: American businessman Kevin M. Nagle confirmed as prospective new owner - BBC Sport

Ten years ago Malaga were playing in a Champions League quarterfinal, now they are on the brink of dropping into Spain’s third tier. Malaga: From Champions League to inescapable nightmare in 10 years - BBC Sport

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams faces an extended period on the sidelines after having surgery on a hamstring injury. Tyler Adams has surgery on hamstring injury - BBC Sport

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be forced to sell his stake in French club Nice if he wins the race to buy the Premier League club. Man United bidder Ratcliffe may have to sell Nice stake | ESPN

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters tells MPs he cannot comment on whether his organisation is investigating who has control of Newcastle. Premier League chief Richard Masters ‘can’t’ say if Saudi ownership of Newcastle is being re-examined - BBC Sport

Barcelona historians Manuel Tomas and Mike Roberts give BBC Scotland the backstory of Scotsman George Girvan scoring the club’s first competitive goal. Barcelona: George Girvan scored La Liga club’s first goal and taught Spanish how to foul - BBC Sport

A fairly quiet day for soccer around the globe, but both UWCL quarterfinal games should be top quality — Barcelona and Bayern each take one-goal leads into the second legs of their respective ties.

9:45 AM: Barcelona vs. Roma (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

12:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (UEFA Women’s Champions League) — DAZN YouTube

8:05 PM: Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul (Liga MX) — VIX+