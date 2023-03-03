General Manager Nick Perera to depart OL Reign

OL Reign announced on Friday that General Manager Nick Perera will be departing the club at the end of March to pursue new opportunities. Perera was appointed to the position in February 2022 and helped oversee the club’s NWSL Shield-winning campaign, their victory in the 2022 Women’s Cup, and roster construction ahead of the soon-to-start 2023 season.

“I want to thank Vincent Berthillot, Laura Harvey, the players and staff at OL Reign and take great pride in what we accomplished together last year,” said Perera in a team release. “I am grateful that I had the opportunity to be a part of this club’s story and wish continued success to the organization and everyone involved.”

Perera was the club’s first General Manager who did not have either a role in ownership or with the coaching staff. The club intends to begin searching for a new general manager in the coming days.

“We are appreciative of Nick’s time with the club and respect his decision to depart the club,” said OL Reign CEO Vincent Berthillot. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”