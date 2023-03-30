Major Link Soccer: Fabio Paratici’s ban extended worldwide

Seattle

Julio Rodríguez pens a letter to Seattle Mariners fans: “When you find something good? Something you love? Hold on to it. Don’t let it go.” Seattle, Forever by Julio Rodríguez | The Players’ Tribune

After dealing with injuries the last two seasons, Andrew Thomas returns to the pitch in resounding fashion. Andrew Thomas marks return from injury with stellar performance in Tacoma Defiance opener | Tacoma Defiance

MLS

The Philadelphia Union, amid a rare two-game losing skid, may get arguably their best player back for Matchday 6 action. Andre Blake "on schedule" for Philadelphia Union return this weekend | MLSSoccer.com

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a whirlwind two years for Kyle Hiebert. St. Louis CITY's Kyle Hiebert already making an impact with Canada | MLSSoccer.com

The NWSL’s 2023 jerseys found inspiration in surprising places: space travel, gasworks and even bad tattoos. We rank every new kit. NWSL 2023 kit photos: Ranking the most stylish new jerseys

Dell told The Athletic he has a running list of “100 things” he wants to address. Racing Louisville hires USWNT team manager Ryan Dell as GM: Q&A on his plans for the role - The Athletic

USA

This will rollout on Apple devices first and then maybe on some other ways people watch MLS on Apple TV. Apple Working to Build Multi-Screen Viewing Mode for Live Sports on Apple TV – The Streamable

Other new talent joining the Men in Blazers media network includes USWNT D Becky Sauerbrunn, NWSL K.C. Current MF Sam Mewis and ESPN soccer analyst Hercules Gomez. Men in Blazers hires soccer insider Fabrizio Romano as part of expansion

World

Lionesses could fall foul of same Fifa regulation that forced England’s men to abandon plans to wear pro-LGBTQ rights armband in Qatar. One Love armband controversy hits Women’s World Cup

Indonesia was stripped of hosting the men’s Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday amid political turmoil regarding Israel’s participation. Indonesia stripped of hosting Under-20 World Cup by FIFA

FIFA has announced that Indonesia has been removed as host of the 2023 U-20 men’s World Cup, which is set to kick off in May. U-20 World Cup: FIFA removes Indonesia as host

Barcelona booked their place in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals by thrashing Roma 5-1 on Wednesday at Camp Nou to progress 6-1 on aggregate. Barca thrash Roma to reach Women's Champions League semis

There appears to be no rush to dismantle and repurpose the Qatar World Cup venues despite lavish pre-tournament assurances on legacy. Broken promises? Future of Qatar’s World Cup stadiums still up in the air | Soccer | The Guardian

Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici may have to step away from his role after Fifa extended his ban worldwide. Fabio Paratici: Tottenham MD banned worldwide - Spurs seek clarification - BBC Sport

The West Ham defender Lucy Parker has criticised her own club for failing to facilitate a match for their women’s team at the London Stadium. West Ham’s Lucy Parker hits out at London Stadium snub for women’s team | West Ham United Women | The Guardian

Rojo had a miserable summer in 2015 - first, he lost the Copa America final, then his club manager compounded matters by issuing him with a hefty fine. Louis Van Gaal once fined Marcos Rojo £300k for not renewing his passport | FourFourTwo

The Euro 2024 hosts have work to do if they are to unite the nation as they did even in glorious failure at 2006 World Cup. Germany fans seek new ‘summer fairytale’ but need a team to believe in | Germany | The Guardian

Fulham boss Marco Silva and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic say they regret their actions and have apologised to referee Chris Kavanagh after they were sent off in FA Cup loss at Manchester United. Fulham: Boss Marco Silva and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic 'regret' their actions after red cards - BBC Sport

Herve Renard resigns as head coach of Saudi Arabia’s men’s team and is set to lead France at the Women’s World Cup this summer. Women's World Cup 2023: Herve Renard to take over as France coach - BBC Sport

The worker-formed Mazrouah FC in Doha offers hope and direction to players far from home – and even a potential route into the professional game. ‘Your talent will open doors’: the club in Qatar giving African players reason to dream | Soccer | The Guardian

Ansu Fati’s father said he is furious at his son’s lack of minutes at Barcelona and that he would be open to a move away from the club. Ansu’s father wants him to quit Barcelona over playing time

Exclusive: Files reveal €117m in loans for Vitesse Arnhem originated with then owner of Chelsea, despite repeated denials. Roman Abramovich secretly bankrolled Dutch football club, leaked documents suggest | Roman Abramovich | The Guardian

What should Harry Maguire do? A constant presence for country, but never playing for his club, the Man United captain faces a tough decision. Harry Maguire's dilemma: Leave Man United or fight for a place?

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Wolfsburg vs PSG - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

12:00PM - Chelsea FC vs Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Women’s Champions League - DAZN

4:00 PM - Defensa y Justicia vs Vélez Sarsfield - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Dallas Sidekicks vs Monterrey Flash - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

5:30 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Godoy Cruz - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Chihuahua Savage vs Mesquite Outlaws - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

6:00 PM - Empire vs Tacoma Stars - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

7:30 PM - San Diego Sockers vs Milwaukee Wave - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch