Major Link Soccer: Thiago Almada gets league hype

Full rosters are back this weekend now that the international date is in the books. Onward we march!

Thiago Almada is MLSs clear frontrunner and I feel like I'm taking crazy pills

As usual, Seattle is not listed as an Academy to watch - the Sounders just win trophies, develop national teamers and first team talent. Not an Academy to watch at all.

other men’s club soccer

What teams play the most watchable soccer?

Angel City FC has made a big impact in its early NWSL story, with high community engagement and celebrity owners. Now it wants to add wins.

A Kansas City native coaching soccer in England and an Englishman coaching soccer in Kansas City? There are certainly some parallels between Ted Lasso and the KC Current’s Matt Potter.

other women’s club soccer

Chelsea’s dreams of a first Champions League title are still alive after they beat the defending champions, Lyon, on penalties in dramatic fashion in the quarterfinal.

United States national teams

Charles Boehm looks at the contributions of Ricardo Pepi and Miles Robinson and changing tactics under interim coach Anthony Hudson in March.

The 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage has come to an end for the 12 teams involved in League A. There were many great performances during the March window of games, yet these 11 players stood out the most at their respective positions.

other international soccer

Herve Renard will lead France at the Women's World Cup this summer following his resignation from Saudi Arabia's men's team.

Indonesians are in an uproar after rejection of the Israeli team cost their country its chance to host a global football tournament.

Open Flavor Friday

Pho Bac’s Yenvy and Quynh-Vy Pham, Belltown bar Rob Roy, and Archipelago’s Aaron Verzosa are up for major prizes.

Here are the 2023 nominees for outstanding chef, emerging chef, and more.

So, Ivy ends up in Seattle, and she's given a helping hand. The soccer fan who helps her is holding a striped blue and green scarf. Could Poison Ivy be a Seattle Sounders fan now?

A spoiler-free first look at the Dungeons & Dragons movie digs into how much it feels like a real campaign, from Neverwinter and Baldur’s Gate to the worldbuilding and spellcasting. In theaters March 31.

It just got a lot easier to learn how to play D&D. Wizards of the Coast's new player onboarding site simplifies the choices and offers several free paths to play for those who have yet to roll dice and tell stories of fellowship together.

What to watch this weekend

It is very rude of the NWSL and MLS to have Seattle’s two teams playing at exactly the same time.

Friday

5:06 pm PT — Tijuana women vs Santos Laguna in Liga MX Femenil on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

7:20 pm PT — Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

8:00 pm PT — Juárez men vs Puebla in Liga MX play on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Saturday

7:00 am PT — Arsenal men vs Leeds United in Premier League play on USA Network, NBCSports.com and Universo

9:50 am PT — Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns in NWSL play on CBS

11:00 am PT — Pumas UNAM women vs Monterrey in Liga MX Femenil play on ViX

4:30 pm PT — NJ/NY Gotham FC vs OL Reign in NWSL play on Paramount+

4:30 pm PT — LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play on FOX and Apple TV (free)

7:00 pm PT — San Diego Sockers vs Tacoma Stars in MASL play on Twitch. With a point or more the Stars make the postseason. With a win and help they can take the third seed.

7:30 pm PT — Phoenix Rising vs San Diego Loyal in USL Championship play on ESPN+

Sunday

8:30 am PT — Newcastle United men vs Manchester United in Premier League play on USA Network, Universo and NBCSports.com

11:45 am PT — Napoli men vs Milan in Serie A play on Paramount+

11:45 am PT — PSG men vs Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 play on Fanatiz and beIn Sports

7:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Real Monarchs in MLS Next Pro play at Starfire Sports and MLS Season Pass (not free)

