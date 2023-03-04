Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

LINEUPS: Raúl Ruidíaz returned to the bench, but the starting lineup is unchanged from the season opener.

The Seattle Sounders come into Saturday’s match against Real Salt Lake flying high off a season-opening win in which they looked very much like a team that is ahead of the curve in terms of preparedness. The Sounders, of course, had already played a competitive match and it seemed to show with their fitness and sharpness.

Real Salt Lake also won their opener, albeit less convincingly. The Vancouver Whitecaps dominated most of the first half, but RSL came out strong in the second half to score two goals just a few minutes apart and emerge victorious.

The Sounders will potentially get a boost from the return of Raúl Ruidíaz and Obed Vargas. While neither are expected to start, both should be available off the bench.

RSL, meanwhile, will get back attacker Rubio Rubin, but will still be missing midfielder Pablo Ruiz, who is dealing with visa issues. They are also expected to be missing midfielder Jasper Löffelsend, who head coach Pablo Mastroeni said will be suspended for the match.

Notes

Although RSL has effectively won four straight meetings against the Sounders, last August’s 2-1 win was just their second “outright” win at Lumen Field in their past 16 visits. The road teams in this matchup have won just 2 of the last 26 meetings overall.

The Sounders’ 4-0 win over the Rapids in the season opener was the fifth time they’ve won their opener by at least three goals. That ties the Columbus Crew for the most such wins in league history.

RSL set a league record by extending their unbeaten streak in season openers to 14 matches. Even more remarkably, 13 of those were on the road.

Jordan Morris’ season-opening brace marked the third time he’s scored two goals in a season opener. No one else in MLS history has achieved that feat.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Raúl Ruidíaz (Right hamstring strain)

RSL

OUT: Zack Farnsworth (thigh), Axel Kei (ankle), Pablo Ruiz (visa), Jasper Löffelsend (suspended)

Officials

REF: Victor Rivas; AR1: Jeffrey Greeson; AR2: Mike Rottersman; 4TH: Elijio Arreguin; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:38 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Mark Rogondino & Heath Pierce)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Adrian Garcia Márquez & Francisco Pinto)

English TV: none

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. RSL; watch with us