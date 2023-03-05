While it may not have had the same fireworks as the MLS season opener, Seattle Sounders’ win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night was just as convincing. Alex Roldan provided the two assists and Seattle’s defense never looked in danger of conceding, dealing with the few chances RSL managed to create. Seattle welcomed back Raúl Ruidíaz in a substitute appearance and continued to build momentum early in the campaign.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance