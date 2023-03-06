Major Link Soccer: Stunning Sounders

The Seattle Sounders won a second straight game to keep their spot in front of the Supporters Shield race early in the MLS season. Surprisingly enough, one of the other teams right behind them is St. Louis CITY SC, the newest team in the league. The USL Championship season is fast approaching, so it’s a good time to brush up if you plan to keep tabs on the league. Kim Little and Arsenal won the Conti Cup with a 3-1 win over Chelsea, and Liverpool’s men’s side claimed a feel great victory over Manchester United that pushes them within arm’s length of the top-4.

Seattle

As Brian Schmetzer sees it, the Sounders are playing some of the best soccer they ever have. Seattle Sounders win reminded Brian Schmetzer of Oba-Dempsey days | MLSSoccer.com

The Sounders seem to be back at the top of their game. Seattle Sounders start 2023 MLS season with back-to back strong performances | Seattle Sounders

Marley Canales discusses being goal-oriented, and the team culture in OL Reign. 190. Marley Canales- OL Reign by Soccer Girl Problems

There’s a whole new age of Kraken Coverage coming. We need your help to get there. Introducing...DJLR 2.0! - Davy Jones Locker Room

Support your friends doing things they enjoy. In my case that means sponsoring a soccer team. I sponsored a soccer team | Full Moon Storytelling

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed midfielder Burke Fahling to a one-year deal with a club option for 2024, pending USL and U.S. He’s a Sounders Academy product. Hounds Add Midfielder Burke Fahling for 2023 - OurSports Central

Justin Dhillon and San Antonio are expected to win the West. 2023 USL Championship Western Conference Season Preview

Ray Serrano and Louisville City are expected to win the East. 2023 USL Championship Eastern Conference Season Preview

San Diego turned their new kits into works of art. Life-sized street art brings San Diego Loyal SC 2023 kits to life across city

The champions have some new bling. Black & Gold bling: LAFC unveil MLS Cup championship rings | MLSSoccer.com

Through two weeks, MLS is as chaotic as ever. St. Louis' fairytale start, Nancy-ball arrives in Columbus & more from Matchday 2 | MLSSoccer.com

Everything’s coming up St. Louis so far. St. Louis City opens CityPark with 3-1 win vs. Charlotte FC

FC Dallas got scammed in their rush to be MLS’s sellingest team.

Sources: FC Dallas have still not received any payment from Boavista for the Sept. 2020 transfer of Reggie Cannon.



The case went to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) who ruled in favor of Dallas. CAS set a deadline for payment (fee + interest). That deadline has been missed. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 4, 2023

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Helen Ward: Wales' record scorer retires from international duty and will quit club football - BBC Sport

Wales' record goalscorer Helen Ward announces her retirement from international football and will hang up her boots at the end of the season.

Ricketts new youngest-ever NWSL player, signs with Spirit | Pro Soccer Wire

Chloe Ricketts has signed with the Washington Spirit, becoming the youngest-ever player in NWSL history at 15 years, 283 days.

NWSL preview: San Diego Wave built for the long haul in 2023 | JWS

After a historically successful season in 2022, Casey Stoney and Alex Morgan lead the San Diego Wave into 2023 with high expectations.

FIFA referee Alyssa Nichols is aiming for the World Cup

By the time she laces up her boots before a soccer game, Alyssa Nichols has studied each of the players on the pitch with a rigor that can only be described as …

Everyone wants to see Kim Little lifting trophies. Arsenal Women beat Chelsea to win Conti Cup, end trophy drought - The Short Fuse

Messiah Bright is locked in with Orlando, and she’s likely to make all the teams that passed on her regret their decision. Messiah Bright goes from NWSL draft-day drop to three-year deal

Global men’s soccer

Tyler Adams has said Leeds is playing a bit more under control now that Javi Gracia has taken over from Jesse Marsch as head coach. Adams: Leeds style changed under Gracia compared to Marsch

It remains to be seen if this bounce will be sustained, but for now Liverpool are flying after a 7-0 demolition of Manchester United. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Historic Win Over Manchester United - The Liverpool Offside

A reminder to cherish the good times. Shiny Things - The Busby Babe

Kylian Mbappe is truly special. Mbappe breaks PSG goalscoring record in 4-2 win over Nantes

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Sassuolo vs. Cremonese (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Torino vs. Bologna (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Brentford vs. Fulham (Premier League) - USA

12:00 PM - Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo (La Liga) - ESPN+

7:10 PM - Santos Laguna vs. Necaxa (Liga MX Femenil) - FOX Deportes