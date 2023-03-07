Major Link Soccer: FIFA 23 is adding the NWSL

Seattle

MLS

FOX’s MLS coverage for the 2023 season has started poorly. The league’s TV broadcaster is set a low bar for its soccer coverage. FOX's MLS coverage is so bad in contrast to MLS Season Pass - World Soccer Talk

The stadium for St. Louis’s new Major League Soccer team, City SC, combined its facilities into a neighborhood-scaled district. St. Louis' new soccer stadium feels like part of the city

Concacaf Champions League is back. And, for the first time ever, it includes an MLS title defense. It does not include the team that actually won the 2022 title (Seattle), which, yeah, is kind of weird. But that just means the burden has been placed on five other MLS teams. Ranking which MLS teams could win 2023 Concacaf Champions League | MLSSoccer.com

Young talent continued to assert itself on Matchday 2, with several U-22 players contributing mightily to their teams’ performances across MLS. We’ll start up north in crisp Foxborough, Massachusetts. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 2? | MLSSoccer.com

That preseason hope evaporates pretty quickly, doesn’t it? MLS Panic Meter: Dishing out readings after Matchday 2 | MLSSoccer.com

Two weeks in, is it too early to rank the teams? Maybe, but Phil Neville and Miami are trending the right way. It’s ESPN’s MLS Power Rankings. MLS Power Rankings: Miami moves up but Philly stays top

The star forward finished second in the Golden Boot race last season. Midge Purce signs new, multi-year contract with Gotham FC – Equalizer Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League players and clubs will be added to an EA Sports FIFA game for the first time, EA announced Monday. NWSL players, clubs to be in EA Sports FIFA for first time

The world’s most popular soccer video game will feature new teams and players in their latest edition. The NWSL and the UWCL are coming to FIFA 23 - All For XI

EA Sports has officially announced that the NWSL’s 12 clubs and their players wwill be added to FIFA 23’s roster on all platforms on March 15. There are now 36 women’s professional clubs in the global best-selling video game. FIFA 23 update adds NWSL teams and players to women’s lineup - Polygon

USA

Former United States World Cup defender Oguchi Onyewu is a candidate to fill U.S. Soccer’s vacant sporting director job, multiple sources told FOX Sports. U.S. Soccer considering Oguchi Onyewu for sporting director | FOX Sports

An interesting candidate emerges. Oguchi Onyewu linked with U.S. Soccer Sporting Director role - Stars and Stripes FC

World

There is cautious but growing optimism among Football Australia officials that Fifa will drop plans to unveil Visit Saudi as a key Women’s World Cup sponsor. Fifa could perform U-turn on Saudi sponsorship of Women’s World Cup | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

The game’s ruling body is believed to be considering ways to reshape the Visit Saudi agreement and find a solution before a congress meeting next week. FIFA may deny Visit Saudi chance to sponsor Women’s World Cup | Sydney Morning Herald

Moustapha Sylla, 21, has died after collapsing during a domestic league game on Sunday while playing with Racing Club d’Abidjan. Ivorian player Moustapha Sylla dies after collapsing on pitch

Chris Sutton believes Bruno Fernandes should not captain Manchester United again following Sunday’s humiliating 7-0 defeat by Liverpool. Bruno Fernandes should not captain Manchester United again - Chris Sutton - BBC Sport

The effects of United’s 10 years of decline can clearly be reinflamed by errors, fatigue – or the excellence of an opponent. Manchester United’s bruising defeat at Liverpool highlights a decade of decay | Manchester United | The Guardian

Arsenal come from behind to beat Chelsea in the Continental League Cup final and win their first trophy in four years. Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners fight back to win Women's League Cup final - BBC Sport

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott will captain England in the Soccer Aid charity football match against a World XI, led by Usain Bolt, at Old Trafford in June. Soccer Aid 2023: Jill Scott to captain England against Usain Bolt's World XI - BBC Sport

David Moyes faces a battle to quell growing discontent within his squad after West Ham’s relegation fears deepened with their 4-0 defeat at Brighton. David Moyes faces growing dressing-room discontent over West Ham tactics | West Ham United | The Guardian

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the shock departure of head coach Jens Scheuer after a little over two months in the role. Brighton announce shock departure of head coach Scheuer - FAWSL Full-Time

Kylian Mbappe heads to Munich fresh from a record-breaking weekend with Paris Saint-Germain and determined to lead the French giants past Bayern and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.It was a snowy night in April 2021 when Mbappe netted twice in a 3-2 quarter-final first-leg win over Bayern in an empty Allianz Arena. Record-breaking Mbappe determined to carry PSG past Bayern

PSG forward Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the Brazil international set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments. PSG star Neymar to miss rest of season with ankle injury

A superbly run club, an inspirational manager and a talismanic forward, BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty assesses Brentford’s European aspirations. Brentford 3-2 Fulham: Bees' European dream gathers pace under inspirational boss Thomas Frank - BBC Sport

April’s giant clash between Bayern Munich and Dortmund is going to air on ABC television, according to World Soccer Talk sources. Bayern Munich vs Dortmund to air on ABC in April Der Klassiker - World Soccer Talk

Sophie Lawson reflects on Arsenal’s Conti Cup final win over Chelsea and how it might affect the remainder of the WSL season. Lawson: 'Vintage' performance a stepping stone for Arsenal - ESPN Video

After years of waning, Arsenal looked like their former selves in the Conti Cup final against a Chelsea team that had long overshadowed them. Arsenal return to former glory in Conti Cup win over Chelsea

Alessia Russo scored three as Manchester United increased their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League. Man United extend WSL lead thanks to Alessia Russo hat trick

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Lazio vs AZ - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Benfica vs Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League - CBS, TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Plymouth Argyle vs Derby County - EFL League One - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Violette AC vs Austin - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN

5:00 PM - Alianza vs Philadelphia Union - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN

6:00 PM - Empire vs Chihuahua Savage - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

7:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs Orlando City SC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN