Major Link Soccer: Chelsea overcome Dortmund to reach Champions League quarterfinal

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Home teams thrived, road teams struggled, and St. Louis CITY SC overpowered a recent expansion team. Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders seize top spot after Matchday 2 | MLSSoccer.com

“I had opportunities to go into Major League Soccer and go into Europe this offseason, and the club held me back from that. So I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t devastated to be back here,” Goodrum said. Goodrum’s return to 901 FC has team’s top striker a bit disappointed | WREG.com

Austin FC’s CONCACAF Champions League debut couldn’t really have gone much worse. Austin FC’s CCL debut ended with a nightmarish 3-0 loss to Haiti’s Violette AC | Pro Soccer Wire

The CONCACAF Champions League match between the Philadelphia Union and Alianza FC had one highlight, and one highlight only. Dog interrupts Philadelphia Union vs. Alianza FC CCL match | Pro Soccer Wire

If you really want to know more about the game itself, the Union poked and prodded, but were unable to find the breakthrough goal in a 0-0 draw in El Salvador Tuesday night. Philadelphia Union battle Alianza FC to 0-0 draw in CCL opener | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Manchester City have a genuine superstar up top. Bunny Shaw might be the most complete striker in the world | Hi it’s Kim

The NWSL and the NWSLPA wrapped up a joint investigation, implemented a CBA, and had their first year of free agency – and they’re just getting started. After a season of soul-searching, the NWSLPA is looking to the future – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Ten years after last playing for the club, Ella Masar is back in Chicago, this time as an assistant coach. Ella Masar: From Playing with the Chicago Red Stars to Coaching | Women Kick Balls

NWSL teams had to provide a roster update yesterday, as rosters were reduced to a maximum of 32 players for the closing stages of preseason ahead of final cuts and the 2023 season kicking off later this month.

Houston has added defender Courtney Peterson and midfielder Bárbara Olivieri. Houston Dash announce updated 2023 preseason roster | Houston Dash

The Chicago Red Stars’ preseason continues as the team announced today an update to the preseason roster to meet the league’s maximum 32-player limit. With the return of some players and the addition of others, the Red Stars’ roster now stands at 28 players. Chicago Red Stars Preseason Roster Update

The KC Current returned home this week after concluding warm-weather training in Florida. As preparations continue for the 2023 season opener on March 25, the team announced an updated 28 player roster. Kansas City Current return home as preseason preparation continues - Kansas City Current

The Pride will kickoff the 2023 campaign on the road traveling to Providence Park to square off against the Portland Thorns on Sunday, March 26. Orlando Pride provides update on preseason roster | Orlando City

The Wave will continue camp with 26 players, having seen the return of five players from international duty, as well as the addition of a non-roster invitee. San Diego Wave FC Announces Updated Preseason Roster - San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

Racing Louisville on Tuesday reported no changes to its current preseason roster at the March 6 deadline for National Women’s Soccer League teams to post their 32-player rosters. Racing updates roster ahead of Portland preseason tournament - Racing Louisville FC

On Tuesday, Angel City Football Club announced their 32-player roster ahead of their preseason international friendly match against Club América Femenil on March 8 at BMO Stadium. Angel City Announces Roster Ahead of Friendly Against Club América

She’s a “season ending injury” for now for roster reasons. Don’t worry, Christen Press isn’t ruled out for 2023 for Angel City FC - Angels on Parade

International soccer

A promoter’s lawsuit against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation can proceed toward trial, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. U.S. Soccer, FIFA must face antitrust lawsuit, court rules | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Botafogo forward Tiquinho Soares has been handed an eight-match ban for headbutting a referee during a league game. Botafogo’s Soares gets eight-match ban for referee head-butt | ESPN

Benfica have not won the Portuguese title since 2019, but say their trophies are the conveyor belt of talent they produce. Inside Benfica’s £1bn talent factory - BBC Sport

UEFA has announced they will refund Liverpool fans who had tickets for the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. UEFA to refund Liverpool fans who had tickets for 2022 Champions League final - BBC Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt fans are banned from their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Napoli after incidents in the first leg. Eintracht Frankfurt fans banned from Napoli last-16 Champions League tie - BBC Sport

Graham Potter enjoyed his finest night as Chelsea manager as they overcame a first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (agg 2-1): Blues fight back to reach last eight - BBC Sport

Kylian Mbappe says his Paris St-Germain future will not be decided by the outcome of their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappe says future does not depend on Bayern tie - BBC Sport

Arsenal’s celebrations following their 97th minute winner over Bournemouth on Saturday are to be investigated by the Football Association. Arsenal celebrations against Bournemouth to be investigated by FA - BBC Sport

Neither this season’s Premier League leaders Arsenal nor defending champions Manchester City can match the 12-game unbeaten run one club is on. The surprise team with Premier League’s longest unbeaten run | ESPN

Liverpool will not fall into the trap of spending beyond their means in the pursuit of success, American owner John Henry said on Monday. Liverpool owner Henry vows to spend ‘wisely’ on transfers | ESPN

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says club doctors were “really worried” about his health but he now has “a lot of energy” as he returns to the dugout. Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss has ‘a lot of energy’ as he returns after surgery - BBC Sport

Tottenham have breached their licence agreement after selling a fifth date for Beyonce’s upcoming tour at the north London stadium. Tottenham breach licence to host extra Beyonce concert | ESPN

Abdel Bouhazama has left Angers after a series of poor results and a row triggered by inappropriate comments, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. Angers sack Abdel Bouhazama for downplaying sexual assault | ESPN

What’s on TV?

11:15 AM: Arsenal vs. Liverpool (Women’s Super League) — FA Player

11:30 AM: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Women’s Super League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Milan (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Bayern Munich vs. PSG (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

3:00 PM: Tauro vs. León (CONCACAF Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN

5:00 PM: Olimpia vs. Atlas (CONCACAF Champions League) — FS2 / TUDN

7:00 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real España (CONCACAF Champions League) — TUDN