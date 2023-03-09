Major Link Soccer: Club Bruges is letting Scott Parker go

Seattle

More than a year after US Soccer and the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) brokered a landmark equal pay agreement, USWNT star player and two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe is still coming to terms with the implications of what her team has achieved. Megan Rapinoe reflects on 'feeling desperate' in fight for equal pay | CNN

MLS/USL

Some say that the Argentine’s arrival would be the biggest thing ever in American sports. Others don’t want him to come at all. Will Lionel Messi come to MLS? In Miami, everyone has an opinion - The Athletic ($)

Eduard Löwen is happy. It’s an undeniable vibe flowing through his voice when he speaks and flowing through his play, leading St. Louis CITY SC to an improbable 2W-0L-0D start to life in MLS. Eduard Löwen finds happiness, "real home" at St. Louis CITY SC | MLSSoccer.com

There is a long history of St. Louis being America’s preeminent soccer city. Now America’s Gateway is writing a new soccer anthology in MLS. St. Louis was always a soccer city. Now it’s an MLS city too

When it comes to MLS signings, we’re all drawn to those with big price tags and star-caliber names. 12 under-the-radar offseason signings that deserve more attention | MLSSoccer.com

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are in the driver’s seat following Leg 1 of their Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League series against Honduras’ Real España, taking a resounding 5-0 victory at BC Place on Wednesday evening on the strength of a dominant second half. 5-goal domination! Vancouver Whitecaps run wild in Leg 1 rout of Real Espana | MLSSoccer.com

Fashion entrepreneur Adam Freede has invested in LAFC, the latest local businessman to buy into the most valuable MLS club. Adam Freede Joins LAFC as Investor Following Last Year’s LP Buyouts – Sportico.com

Smith was a Sounder for two months during the 08-09 offseason. Rhode Island FC Names Khano Smith as Club’s First Head Coach and General Manager - Rhode Island FC

Apple’s deal with MLS includes an opt-out clause if enough people don’t subscribe - 9to5Mac

Access to Select Early Round Games Will be Free to a Worldwide Audience on B/R Channels Opening Rounds Of 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup To Stream On Bleacher Report App & B/R Football YouTube Channel | U.S. Soccer Official Website

The Chicago Red Stars were a different team in 2022. They had a new head coach in Chris Petrucelli, who implemented a new system, and a new style of play. Yet, for all the change, an old dynamic remained: they relied heavily on their star player. Star forward? Check. Second scoring threat? That’s a work in progress for the Red Stars – Equalizer Soccer

Washington Spirit sign six players, shuffle a few positions ahead of the 2023 NWSL season. Washington Spirit sign six players, shuffle a few positions ahead of the 2023 NWSL season

After finishing last in the NWSL in 2022, Gotham FC added Lynn Williams and Kelley O’Hara in the offseason and has high hopes for 2023. NWSL preview: Gotham FC seeks new identity in 2023 - JWS

USA

USMNT prospect and Louisville City defender Josh Wynder is set for a transfer to Benfica. Josh Wynder transfer: USMNT prospect set for Benfica move

CONCACAF has unveiled the qualifying format and schedule for the inaugural W Gold Cup, a women’s competition that will kick off in 2024. CONCACAF unveils W Gold Cup tournament format for 2024

It will take place in the United States. Concacaf W Gold Cup to debut in February 2024 - Stars and Stripes FC

The first edition of the tournament will be in 2024 and will be hosted by the United States of America. CONCACAF announces the dates and format for the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup - All For XI

View all 3 or don’t, in case you’ve read all the free on a site.

It will be on CBS Sports Digital Platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto TV — ad supported, of course. CBS sports golazo network, a first-of-its-kind free, 24/7 streaming network in the US dedicated to global soccer, to launch April 11

The new streaming outlet will have studio shows, live games, breaking news, and more coverage of the world’s game. CBS Sports starts 24/7 soccer live streaming channel online, 'CBS Sports Golazo Network' | Philadelphia Inquirer

The network will launch for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and Pluto TV, as well as Paramount+ CBS Sports Golazo Network, a 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to soccer, to launch April 11 - CBSSports.com

World

London-based Bloomsbury Football are teaching their girls about menstruation with help from a former GB Olympic swimmer. ‘See it as a superpower’: tackling period stigma with young footballers | Soccer | The Guardian

The German Football League Association (DFL) on Wednesday announced it would put an end to exceptions to the current rules requiring member control of football clubs in the country’s top leagues. Hoffenheim however announced in early March they would change their structure to enable more member control, thereby becoming consistent with the 50+1 rule. 50+1: German FA strengthens member-ownership rules

Emma Hayes has urged WSL clubs to offer more support as midfielder Melanie Leupolz made her first Chelsea start since giving birth. Chelsea’s Emma Hayes urges WSL clubs to do more for players who have babies | Women’s Super League | The Guardian

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Matthijs de Ligt “rescued” his side after the Dutch defender made a vital goalline clearance against Paris Saint-Germain to help the Germans qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.He (De Ligt) loves to defend and hates to concede goals,” Nagelsmann added. 'He rescued us': Bayern's Nagelsmann lauds defender De Ligt

Scott Parker is sacked as Club Bruges manager after less than three months in charge of the Belgian champions. Scott Parker: Club Bruges sack manager after just 12 games in charge - BBC Sport

Kyle Walker could face a police investigation after CCTV footage appeared to show the Manchester City footballer ‘exposing himself in a Manchester bar. Kyle Walker facing police action after ‘exposing himself in a bar’ | Manchester City | The Guardian

We knew this could be a weird season given the winter World Cup, but it’s clear that Europe’s best/richest teams aren’t as dominant right now. Why? Why elite sides like Man City, Liverpool, Bayern are less dominant

Kylian Mbappe refused to discuss his PSG future following their Champions League round-of-16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe won't discuss Paris Saint-Germain future after loss

Tottenham’s trophy wait goes on - but is now the time to call an end to Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager? Tottenham: Antonio Conte's future after Champions League exit - BBC Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tight-lipped over whether Gabriel Jesus has travelled for the Europa League last-16 game at Sporting Lisbon. Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta coy on Gabriel Jesus return - BBC Sport

Coach Corinne Diacre says she has faced a “dishonest smear campaign” designed to unsettle France before the Women’s World Cup. Corinne Diacre: France coach on smear campaign before World Cup - BBC Sport

The Syrian FA bans former national captain Ahmed Al-Saleh for life after he “kicked, insulted and spat on” a referee. Syrian FA bans Ahmed Al-Saleh for life for referee attack - BBC Sport

Elite players are at loggerheads with federations slow to wake up to the opportunities for growth within the game. Tensions in women’s football risk undermining the 2023 World Cup | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Plans follow an open letter written by England’s Lionesses after their Euro 2022 victory with primary schools to get more than £600m over next two years. Government pledges equal access to school PE sports for boys and girls | Sport | The Guardian

Arsenal have coped well in Gabriel Jesus’ absence, and they could soon have the Brazilian available again. Arsenal receive Jesus boost as striker trains ahead of Sporting trip

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Sporting CP vs Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN

9:45 AM - Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencváros - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Roma vs Real Sociedad - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Sheriff vs Nice - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - Anderlecht vs Villarreal - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs Real Betis - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Juventus vs Freiburg - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sevilla vs Fenerbahçe - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Gent vs İstanbul Başakşehir - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Fiorentina vs Sivasspor - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Lech Poznań vs Djurgården - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Basel vs Slovan Bratislava - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Motagua vs Pachuca - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN

6:00 PM - Empire vs San Diego Sockers - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch

7:00 PM - Alajuelense vs LAFC - CONCACAF Champions League - FS2, TUDN