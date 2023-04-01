LA Galaxy vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULLTIME: The Sounders took a few punches but ultimately stayed upright to survive a late push for the LA Galaxy and claim all three points with a 2-1 win on Saturday. Jordan Morris scored his eighth goal of the season off another assist from Léo Chú, who added a goal of his own to stake the Sounders to a 2-0 halftime lead.

But a formation change to start the second half allowed the Galaxy to take control of the match. They pulled one back in the 63rd minute off a Jalen Neal goal and they continued to push for the equalizer, but never quite found it.

The win marked Brian Schmetzer’s 100th of his MLS career, the third fastest coach to get to that point.

GALAXY 1, SOUNDERS 2: Jalen Neal scored off a rebound from a Raheem Edwards shot. Galaxy had changed formation to start the second half and have been the aggressors.

GALAXY 0, SOUNDERS 2: Fresh off assisting Jordan Morris, Léo Chú got one for himself, taking a ball from about 50 yards out, taking the space and firing from about 25 yards with his right foot to beat the goalkeeper.

GALAXY 0, SOUNDERS 1: Léo Chú and Jordan Morris combined for another goal. This time it was Nicolás Lodeiro playing Chú in behind, who then streaked down the left and put a ball across the goal to a streaking Jordan Morris. It is Morris’ eighth goal in six games.

LINEUPS: Brian Schmetzer opted to go with a lineup very similar to the one that that beat Sporting KC 4-1 a week ago with Alex Roldan replacing Kelyn Rowe as the only change.

Once the Seattle Sounders’ “bogey” team during their early years in MLS, the LA Galaxy have become a bit of a punching bag. During the Brian Schmetzer era, the Sounders have gone 8-1-7 against the Galaxy and come into this afternoon’s game riding a nine-game unbeaten streak against them, which includes a 2-0-4 record at Dignity Health Sports Park.

This match is played with the two teams at opposite ends of the standings, with the Sounders sitting on 10 points (3-1-1) and the Galaxy still winless with three points (0-1-3).

The big question for the Sounders is how many of their returning internationals will be inserted back into the starting lineup, especially after their replacements did such a solid job last week. The Galaxy, too, will be getting back a couple internationals but are still without star striker Chicharito Hernandez and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

The Sounders are trying to become the first team to ever go 10 straight unbeaten against the LA Galaxy.

Although this is the first time during the post-shootout era that the Galaxy have started winless in their first four, they come into this match riding an 8-match home unbeaten streak (4-0-4).

Not only did last week’s win snap a 10-game road winless run for the Sounders, but it also marked just their fourth win in their past 27 matches away from home.

The Galaxy have scored just two goals this year, the fewest they’ve ever had through four matches.

Jordan Morris has seven career goals against the Galaxy, tied for the most he has against any opponent.

Galaxy

OUT: Jonathan Bond (shoulder), Javier Hernández (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Douglas Costa (calf)

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Alex Roldan (left calf pain)

OUT: Kelyn Rowe (left hamstring strain); Dylan Teves (right hamstring strain)

REF: Allen Chapman; AR1: Logan Brown; AR2: Cory Richardson; 4TH: Mark Allatin; VAR: Sorin Stoica; AVAR: Jozef Batko

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 4:55 PM PT

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa)

English TV: Fox (John Strong & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Yes

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? No

