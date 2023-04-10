 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis City SC: community player ratings form

Rate your Sounders on their 3-0 home win.

By ccaldwell83
MLS: St. Louis CITY SC at Seattle Sounders FC Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Your Seattle Sounders hosted those fancy new guys, St. Louis City Soccer Club, and got another home win and another clean sheet. The first half featured little in the way of clear cut chances, and was probably described by the announcers as “cagey” at some point. The second half, on the other hand, was much more goal-focused, with Josh Atencio scoring a banger to open things. Jimmy Medranda would have been proud. Oh, and Raúl Ruidíaz subbed on and scored his first of the year, so that was cool, too.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance

