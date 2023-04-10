Major Link Soccer: Josh Atenci-oh my!

Josh Atencio played a pivotal role as the Seattle Sounders steamrolled St. Louis on Saturday. MLS had a more-than-full slate of games beyond that one on Saturday, including a continuation of the ongoing oopsie-daisy that is the LA Galaxy, the Portland Timbers lost on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps, and there was an alleged racist incident during the San Jose Earthquakes game against the New York Red Bulls that involved new Red Bull striker Dante Vanzier. On the other side of the Atlantic, Liverpool hosted Arsenal and came back from trailing 2-0 to secure a hard-fought draw against the league leaders. The USWNT played Ireland in a friendly, and Sinead Farrelly made her Ireland debut.

Seattle

Josh Atencio showcased a variety of remarkable skills in his starring role against St. Louis. Josh Atencio capitalizes on opportunity with match-winning performance against St. Louis | Seattle Sounders

Seattle’s success over St. Louis and in this season so far has come from players competing, not for spots but for themselves and the players around them. Seattle Sounders humble St. Louis CITY in battle for Western Conference lead | MLSSoccer.com

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

San Jose Earthquakes’ Jeremy Ebobisse alleged that New York Red Bulls player used a racial epithet in their MLS match. MLS: Racial epithet alleged in Earthquakes-Red Bulls draw

SD Loyal Stays Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win Against FC Tulsa - San Diego Loyal SC

Future Sounders Open Cup opponents move to 3-1-1, +4

Portland is punchless and pitiful as they fall to the Whitecaps at BC Place. Match Recap & Highlights: Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 0 Portland Timbers

Nashville SC’s GEODIS Park is loud. Roughly 30,000 fans cheer and chant for 90 minutes on MLS matchdays, creating a constant soundtrack that has become synonymous with the Music City since the soccer-specific venue opened 11 months ago. Nashville SC supporters honor Covenant School shooting victims | MLSSoccer.com

The Galaxy are fully in meltdown now, and we all deserve to enjoy it until they burn themselves out. Patience pays off for Bouanga, Sounders are a joy to watch & more from Matchday 7 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Pauw addressed the investigation report into misconduct across the NWSL, conducted by the league itself and the NWSL Players Association. Ireland coach Vera Pauw refutes findings of NWSL investigation on return to U.S. - The Athletic

The Spanish federation continues to keep the Women’s team firmly under their thumb. Selección Femenina España: España sigue aplicando la 'ley del silencio' | Marca

Sinead Farrelly’s story is far from over, but this is a beautiful entry in her latest chapter. Sinead Farrelly makes Ireland debut more than six years after retiring from soccer, shares her road back - The Athletic

Steph Houghton wants and deserves closure with the England National Team. Steph Houghton wants ‘closure’ regarding England future under Sarina Wiegman - The Athletic

USA

Swanson is finding the beauty and inspiration in the stories from the next generation. Mallory Swanson talks NWSL, USWNT, and role as I Am Cracker Jill program ambassador - All For XI

In all likelihood, Alyssa Naeher and Casey Murphy will split the assignments against Ireland on Saturday in Austin and Tuesday in St. Louis. USWNT's Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy vie to be World Cup goalkeeper - The Washington Post

As the U.S. plays its last two games before the squad is set, will Andonovski focus on building his starters’ chemistry, or auditioning players fighting for the last few spots? USWNT-Ireland games spotlight Julie Ertz, Vlatko Andonovski's last World Cup roster choices

The USWNT has a bright future ahead, and these are some of the top young players and prospects in the program. The best young USWNT players and prospects for 2023

Goals from Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan prove to be the difference. USWNT April Friendlies: USA 2-0 Ireland - the hard fought first match gives the Americans a win - Stars and Stripes FC

USWNT star Mallory Swanson has suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee and will likely miss the World Cup. Mallory Swanson injury: USWNT star to miss World Cup

Forward Alyssa Thompson will replace Mallory Swanson on the U.S. Women’s National Team training camp roster ahead of the upcoming friendly match against the Republic of Ireland on April 11 at CITYPARK in St. Louis (6:30 p.m. CT / 7:30 p.m. ET on HBO Max, Universo and Peacock). Forward Alyssa Thompson Replaces Mallory Swanson On U.S. Women’s National Team Roster For Match Against The Republic Of Ireland On April 11 In St. Louis | U.S. Soccer Official Website

Ricardo Pepi and Augsburg seem likely to reach an impasse, even with other teams apparently interested. USMNT forward Pepi: I don’t want Augsburg return

Global men’s soccer

Maybe this time, Marsch really is headed back to the Premier League. Jesse Marsch reportedly finalizing contract to become new Leicester City manager - Stars and Stripes FC

Bobby Firmino’s not done with Liverpool just yet. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Pulsating Draw With Arsenal - The Liverpool Offside

Frank Lampard hasn’t fixed Chelsea yet, but I’m sure it’l just take some time. Wolves 1-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Another new coach, almost new lows - We Ain't Got No History

Barcelona simply refuse to stop Barcelona-ing, so expect a busy Summer transfer window. Barcelona changing up the attack in the transfer market - report - Barca Blaugranes

You absolutely can’t be punching people in parking lots, but if the allegations about what was said by Baena are true I find it hard to fault Valverde too much for responding. Valverde punched Baena in the face after the game, Villarreal have video evidence -reports - Managing Madrid

One more game is gone as the relegation zone creeps ever closer to Leeds United. Match Recap: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace - Through It All Together

What’s on TV today?

Lots of Championship games kick off at 7 AM, with several of them on ESPN+

9:30 AM - Bristol City vs. Middlesborough (Championship) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Barcelona vs. Girona (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Burnley vs. Sheffield United (Championship) - ESPN+