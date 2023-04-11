Major Link Soccer: Wrexham beat Notts County in top of the table battle

MLS

Bellevue’s own makes the cut. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 7? | MLSSoccer.com

The case for Dénis Bouanga being Major League Soccer’s hottest player got that much stronger with the LAFC star earning Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors. LAFC's Dénis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday | MLSSoccer.com

Matchday 7 saw four teams win by 3-0 scorelines or greater, leading to some straightforward choices for the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi. Team of the Matchday: Aside from Dénis Bouanga, who shined in Matchday 7? | MLSSoccer.com

The New York Red Bulls and their forward Dante Vanzeir apologized on Monday after the Belgian made a racist remark during a Major League Soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes. San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse said that a New York player used a racist epithet early in the second half, without naming the player. Belgian forward Vanzeir apologizes for racist remark in MLS

The aggressive game plan worked for FC Dallas as they remained unbeaten against Inter Miami. Thoughts from FC Dallas' win over Inter Miami

USA

Mallory Swanson is the latest player in a long list of USWNT injuries. Kassouf: For USWNT, World Cup roster will be a gamble of theory vs. reality – Equalizer Soccer

Vlatko Andonovski said forward Mallory Swanson is “doing better” than he thought emotionally in the wake of her torn patellar tendon. USWNT boss: Injured Mallory Swanson in good spirits

CONCACAF announced on Monday the 15 venues in 14 cities in the U.S. and Canada that will host games for the 2023 Gold Cup between June 16-July 16. Gold Cup picks St. Louis, Cincinnati, San Diego as new hosts

We break down each individual player who was on the field in Orlando. USMNT film room: Analyzing the El Salvador win - Stars and Stripes FC

Exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage, Same-Day UCL Quarterfinal Encores and 12 Live Matches Highlight the Network’s Early Match Programming. FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK LAUNCHES ON APRIL 11

World

Australian pair Hayley Raso and Mary Fowler warn their English team-mates at Manchester City that they might get a shock with the weather when they head to the World Cup in July. Hayley Raso and Mary Fowler sound World Cup weather warning to England's players - BBC Sport

Former Norwich, Aston Villa and Brentford boss Dean Smith is named manager of Premier League strugglers Leicester City until the end of the season. Dean Smith: Leicester appoint ex-Norwich and Villa manager until end of season - BBC Sport

Villarreal’s Alex Baena says he has received death threats having filed a complaint with police after being assaulted following Saturday’s game at Real Madrid. Villarreal: Alex Baena says he has received death threats following assault after Real Madrid game - BBC Sport

Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League by beating 10-man Sheffield United at Turf Moor. Burnley 2-0 Sheffield United: Promoted Clarets beat 10-man Blades - BBC Sport

Police have been called in after the referee Kevin Clancy received “threatening and abusive” messages in the wake of the clash between Celtic and Rangers on Saturday. Police called after referee Clancy abused following Celtic’s win over Rangers | Scottish Premiership | The Guardian

England’s historic success at the European Championship has had little impact on inner-city teenage girls with 63% unable to name any of the Lionesses, according to new research. England’s Euro 2022 triumph had little impact on inner-city girls, report finds | Women's football | The Guardian

Ben Foster saved a penalty deep into injury time to help Wrexham edge to a 3-2 victory against Notts County and move three points clear at the top of the National League. Ben Foster save takes Wrexham close to promotion with win over Notts County | Soccer | The Guardian

I think people will really look back and choose the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as that watershed moment where the growth, which is already exponential, just took off to the absolute next level.” FIFA predicts 2023 women's World Cup will be 'watershed' moment

Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked by rivals Al-Feiha on social media after he left the pitch in anger after they held Al Nassr to a goalless draw. Ronaldo fumes after 0-0 draw, mocked on Twitter by rivals

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he is surprised and angry his side are not being given credit as they near a first LaLiga title since 2019. Barcelona coach Xavi angered over cheap LaLiga title talk

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Barracas Central vs Platense - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Benfica vs Internazionale - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Manchester City vs Bayern München - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN, Univision

3:00 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Unión Santa Fe - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Forward Madison vs Chicago House - US Open Cup - YouTube

4:30 PM - USWNT vs Ireland Republic - International Friendly - HBO Max, Universo

5:00 PM - Violette AC vs León - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN

5:30 PM - Central Córdoba SdE vs Lanús - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Instituto vs Vélez Sarsfield - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Banfield vs Defensa y Justicia - Argentine Primera División - Paramount+

7:15 PM - Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps - CONCACAF Champions League - FS1, TUDN