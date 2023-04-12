Major Link Soccer: Timbers lose Eryk Williamson to torn ACL

Puget Sound

The letter was written in response to a proposed law that would ban transgender athletes from competing in sports across the country. Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Among 40 Athletes to Sign Letter Opposing Federal Anti-Trans Sports Ban - Sports Illustrated

MLS / US men’s club soccer

To pile on the misery in what has been a miserable start to the season, the standout Timbers midfielder has suffered another significant knee injury. Eryk Williamson suffers torn ACL, will miss remainder of 2023 season | Stumptown Footy

Atlanta United faces a familiar situation without their captain and first choice goalkeeper. Brad Guzan out 10-12 weeks with torn MCL suffered against NYCFC - Dirty South Soccer

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has admitted to using a racial slur in Saturday night’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes. Vanzeir steps away from Red Bulls after racial slur vs. San Jose | Pro Soccer Wire

What a week in MLS. Toronto FC played to a draw, FC Cincinnati won by one goal, LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga dominated, and Houston Dynamo’s Amine Bassi converted a penalty kick. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: LAFC remain elite, LA Galaxy slide before El Trafico | MLSSoccer.com

The Chicago Fire midfielder opens up about growing up amid the Kosovo War, his new life in the Windy City and why he’s backing Jurgen Klopp to reverse Liverpool’s fortunes. Xherdan Shaqiri: ‘In sport, you always have a chance to escape’ | The Guardian

As the perfect appetizer to a busy, Concacaf-infused summer, the USMNT will host Mexico on April 19 for a friendly that’s been dubbed the Allstate Continental Clásico. USMNT vs. Mexico: Which MLS players could be called up this month? | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

France international and Lyon midfielder Amandine Henry is poised to leave the Rhône side when her contract expires this summer, with a move to Angel City FC reportedly in the works. Lyon’s Amandine Henry to sign with Angel City FC - Get French Football News

The Angel City FC player is the first Native American soccer player in the National Women’s Soccer League. NWSL Star Madison Hammond Is Making Soccer History | HuffPost Entertainment

International soccer

USWNT beat Ireland 1-0 as OL Reign’s Alana Cook scored her first international goal. USWNT beats Ireland 1-0, but plenty of unanswered questions remain | Pro Soccer Wire

Macario is working her way back to the pitch, but she hasn’t missed a step in building her brand as a player. Catarina Macario’s World Cup dreams still alive as she continues road to recovery - The Athletic ($)

England’s 30-game unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman came to a humbling end as Sam Kerr helped Australia to victory. England 0-2 Australia: Lionesses’ unbeaten run ends as Sam Kerr shines - BBC Sport

With 100 days until the Women’s World Cup kicks off, ESPN’s expert writers look at what the top 12 teams need to do before then. Women’s World Cup 100-day countdown: questions for top teams | ESPN

Organizers of the Women’s World Cup say they are on course to sell a record 1.5 million tickets. 2023 Women’s World Cup - 100 days to go until Australia and New Zealand co-host tournament - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

LaLiga North America announced that its summer tour will involve Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Sevilla. Atletico Madrid, Sevilla headline LaLiga North American tour | ESPN

The other kind of football is coming to several NFL stadiums on the east coast this summer as the EPL plans its first-ever preseason tournament in the US. Premier League soccer coming to the Linc this summer | Yahoo Sports

Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter says the club is willing to listen to transfer offers for USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi. Pepi transfer: Augsburg will listen to offers for USMNT star | Pro Soccer Wire

Three Serie A sides have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2006, but what is behind Italy’s re-emergence? Champions League: How Italian clubs turned their European fortunes around - BBC Sport

Man City took a big step towards Champions League semi-finals with 3-0 first-leg win against Bayern Munich. Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich: Pep Guardiola’s side take control in quarter-finals - BBC Sport

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard says it is a “huge honour” to lead the club in to the Champions League quarter-finals - less than a week after taking on the role. Real Madrid v Chelsea: Frank Lampard says managing in Champions League again a ‘huge honour’ - BBC Sport

The assistant referee involved in an incident with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has already been punished “enough”, says the head of a referees’ charity. Andy Robertson: Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been ‘punished enough’ - BBC Sport

Their Premier League home match has been pushed back three days at the request of the Met Police as Arsenal lamented the ‘impact and disruption’ for supporters. Arsenal ‘very disappointed’ over change in date for fixture against Chelsea | The Guardian

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has said it would be “something amazing” if Lionel Messi were to return to Camp Nou next season. Lewandowski: Messi’s Barca return would be ‘amazing’ | ESPN

Ben Foster was enjoying retirement after a superb career, but his Wrexham renaissance is all about repaying the first club that gave him a chance. Ben Foster Wrexham heroics feel like a Hollywood script | ESPN

Leicester City have appointed Dean Smith as manager until the end of the season as the club attempts to avoid relegation to the Championship. Leicester appoint Dean Smith amid relegation battle | ESPN

Franck Haise’s team have gone on a seven-game unbeaten run, overtaking Monaco and Marseille in the process. Lens dream of Champions League return after 20-year absence | The Guardian

