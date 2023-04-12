Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan return to USMNT

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan were both called back into the United States men’s national team for next week’s “Continental Clasico” against Mexico in Arizona. Despite the name, it is effectively a friendly and is being played on a non-FIFA date, meaning that teams did not have to release players.

As expected, this 23-man roster is heavy on MLS-based players. Sergiño Dest, currently out of favor at AC Milan, is the only European-based player and Josh Wynder (USL’s Louisville City) and Alan Soñora (Liga MX’s FC Juarez) are the only others who don’t play in MLS.

Morris and Roldan are two of the 10 players on the roster who also made the most recent World Cup roster. The Sounders are one of six MLS teams with two players representing them. Morris is the only player on the roster who has previously scored against Mexico, accomplishing that in his first USMNT start on April 15, 2015 in San Antonio.

Although they shouldn’t have to miss any league matches, it would make some sense for one or both of them to come off the bench for the April 22 match against Minnesota United.

USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)