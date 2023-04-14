Major Link Soccer: It’s time to Reign Supreme again

Do you find it hard to keep track of American soccer news? We’re here to help. Actually, our sibling blog Hudson River Blue is here to help.

MLS

MLS Power Ranking averages: Week 7 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Sounders fans aren't as high on their team as the rest of those that follow the league are. Seattle is 2nd in the power ranking average, with its worst place being 5th

Know your foe: Three Questions with Sounder at Heart

We chatted with our friends at Sounder at Heart to preview the opposing side of Saturday's rivalry match.

Red Bulls Forward Dante Vanzeir Suspended and Fined | New York Red Bulls

Major League Soccer has suspended Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir for six MLS regular season games for the use of racist language during the New York Red Bulls match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8, 2023. Vanzeir is prohibited from participating in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, MLS NEXT Pro games, and exhibition matches until the suspension is completed.

NYCFC pick HOK to design Queens stadium - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC Stadium Update: HOK selected to design $780 million "Cathedral of Soccer" in Queens. Here's why that's good news.

Sergii Kryvtsov on life with Inter Miami and war in Ukraine

Ukraine defender Sergii Kryvtsov is enjoying life in MLS with Inter Miami, but the war in his home country is constantly on his mind.

Inter Miami gets Kamal Miller, $1.3 million from Montreal | Miami Herald

Inter Miami send Bryce Duke, Ariel Lassiter.

other men’s club soccer

Will pro/rel return to Liga MX? - by Jon Arnold

What does Mexican soccer want its second division to be? I spoke with club presidents about the past, present & future of the Liga Expansion

2023 Canadian Premier League new kits gradings – what’s hot and what’s not? – AFTN

Leeds United Owner Is Said to Consider Bid for Inter Milan - Bloomberg

The owner of English Premier League club Leeds United is considering a bid for Inter Milan, one of Italy’s most storied football teams and worth an estimated €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

NWSL sponsor increases Challenge Cup prize pool to $1 million

NWSL Challenge Cup partner UKG has committed $1 million in prize money for the Challenge Cup, to be divided among the four semifinalists.

Portland Thorns sign winger Adriana Leon

The Canadian international is on her way the Rose City.

Portland Thorns v. Houston Dash Match Preview

NWSL gets back rolling after the international break as the Thorns host the Houston Dash.

Match Preview: Angel City vs Racing Louisville FC | 4.15.23

This Saturday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m., Angel City start a three-game home stand by hosting Racing Louisville FC.

Feels like home: What to watch for when the Orlando Pride take on Gotham FC for the first time this season | Orlando City

The first of four matchups this season: Orlando Pride vs NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Texas Soccer alum signs professional contract with Houston Dash – The Daily Texan

Months after her last game for Texas, goalkeeper Savannah Madden signed her first professional contract with the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Marissa Sheva pays incredible gesture to Ireland teammate Katie McCabe's leadership qualities | The Irish Sun

MARISSA SHEVA almost certainly punched her ticket to Ireland’s first World Cup over the past week but did so with ringing in her ears.The Washington

United States national teams

Inside Gregg Berhalter's leadership quest, and how it inadvertently ignited a USMNT mess

Why Gregg Berhalter went to that fateful leadership summit, how his Gio Reyna story got out, and how the ugly aftermath might've cost him his USMNT job.

Four players on USWNT roster bubble who impressed in last game

As players completed their final auditions for the USWNT's 2023 World Cup roster, Alyssa Thompson, Julie Ertz and others stood out.

USWNT's Vlatko Andonovski begins Women's World Cup roster selection - The Washington Post

The final USWNT roster list is expected to come out no earlier than June 19, a week before World Cup camp opens in California.

other international soccer

2023 Women's World Cup: Rising players to know

The 2023 Women's World Cup will boast lots of younger stars -- like Sophia Smith -- alongside the A-list. Here are 15 players who could dominate.

Puget Sound soccer

OL Reign to host first home game of the season - FOX 13

The OL Reign split the first two games of the season on the road, now they're looking to build on last year's success with a big crowd for their first home game on Saturday. Sam Hiatt joins FOX 13 to preview the match.

NWSL Week 3: Schedule, live stream, TV channel, start times, how to watch OL Reign FC vs. San Diego Wave FC - CBSSports.com

NWSL Week 3 action begins on Friday

NWSL’s OL Reign for Sale Amid Flurry of Conflicting Reports

The NWSL’s OL Reign are for indeed for sale, the club’s ownership group confirmed this week after a report first published in the French newspaper L’Equipe threw the sale market into flux.

Northern Quest Field? Spokane Schools considering naming rights for new downtown stadium | News | kxly.com

SPOKANE, Wash - The new downtown football and soccer stadium on the north bank of the Spokane River could be called Northern Quest field or Kalispel Field, depending on a

The Other Rapinoe | GQ

Like her famous twin sister, Megan, Rachael Rapinoe was a huge soccer talent—until injuries and an opioid addiction derailed her career. Now she’s offering athletes a new way to manage their pain.

Open Flavor Friday

So You Founded a Country and Want to Compete in IIHF Women's Worlds - Part 1

We read the IIHF statutes and bylaws so you don't have to.

“We’ve Always Been Here”: Women in the Video Game Community | Folklife Magazine

The word “gamer” often makes people think of a stereotypical dude playing for extensive periods of time without ever leaving his home.

The surprisingly complex business of toys, with Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks - The Verge

In this week’s Decoder, The Verge’s Nilay Patel talks with Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks about the drama and complexity of D&D, unhappy Magic fans, toys, and entertainment. Oh, and there are Transformers, too.

Born to be Wild: A Feat of Wild Magic | Full Moon Storytelling

A hint of magical power courses through your body with unintended consequences whenever you use it.

Puzzles, Mazes, and Mysteries Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons - ymiclassroom.com

What to watch this weekend

The schedulers were unkind to Puget Sound soccer fans as OL Reign and Seattle Sounders both play Saturday night at nearly the same time. For more games to watch head to Live Soccer TV for about one thousand available games.

Friday

7:30 pm PT — Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash in NWSL play on CBS Sports Net

Saturday

9:30 am PT — Manchester City men vs Leicester City in Premier League play on NBC, Universo, NBCSports.com

11:45 am PT — Internazionale men vs Monza in Serie A play on CBS Sports Net and Paramount+

6:00 pm PT — New Mexico United vs San Diego Loyal in USL Championship play on ESPN+. Loyal head to Starfire to face the Sounders in the Open Cup next week.

7:00 pm PT — OL Reign vs San Diego Wave in NWSL play at Lumen Field for the home opener on FOX 13+ and Paramount+

7:30 pm PT — Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (not free)

Sunday

1:30 pm PT — LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC in MLS play on FOX, Apple TV (free)

