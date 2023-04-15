Cristian Roldan out with concussion

PORTLAND — Cristian Roldan was a late scratch from Saturday’s game after it was discovered that he suffered a concussion last week following a collision in the St. Louis City SC match. Roldan had been evaluated with neck pain and the team’s medical staff has been monitoring him throughout the week for additional concussion symptoms. But after being formally evaluated following training on Friday, he was placed in concussion protocol for the Portland Timbers match.

In addition to missing Saturday’s match, Roldan is also probably doubtful for Wednesday’s United States men’s national team friendly against Mexico.

Roldan was one of seven players who had started all seven of the Sounders’ games this season and was fifth on the team in minutes played.

Roldan’s absence opened the door for Raúl Ruidíaz to make his second start of the season. Jordan Morris also slid over from forward to fill Roldan’s spot.