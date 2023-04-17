Major Link Soccer: OL Reign are rolling

OL Reign claimed a late win in their home opener against San Diego Wave, courtesy of some heroic goalkeeping from Phallon Tullis-Joyce and a stoppage time golazo from Olivia Van der Jagt. The Seattle Sounders had a much worse time in their trip down to Portland. LAFC claimed their first road victory in El Traffico, and St. Louis CITY SC put a hurting on FC Cincinnati. Barcelona are boring, Nottingham Forest might be heading down, and while they’re further up the table Chelsea seem like they’re in serious trouble.

Seattle

Women’s professional soccer returns to Seattle this weekend with the OL Reign’s home opener. They take on the San Diego Wave Saturday night at 7 at Lumen Field. Fans have already outsold last year’s home opener. It’s the National Women’s Soccer League team’s third match of the season. They have one win and one loss so far. KUOW - Can the OL Reign finally rein in a championship this year?

Over six months, Tan Vinh traversed Western Washington to find the area’s best tacos. This favorites list includes many different protein and regional types. Our food critic ate 500 tacos around Western Washington to pick his top 30 | The Seattle Times

Rough & Tumble Pub is pledging 1% of its revenue to Football For Her, which provides safe spaces for young female and nonbinary soccer players. Ballard’s Rough & Tumble Pub pledges 1% of revenue to Football For Her alongside NWSL players | The Seattle Times

Olivia Van der Jagt scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give OL Reign a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Wave on Saturday night. OL Reign, Gotham FC win in stoppage time in NWSL | AP News

Bekki Morgan and Arianna Cascone react to the blockbuster news that OL Reign are for sale, and that Michele Kang will reportedly purchase majority ownership of the Olympique Lyonnais women’s team. What does it all mean for the Reign, Spirit and the NWSL as a league? The Equalizer Podcast: Reign for sale – Equalizer Soccer

Brian Schmetzer is absolutely fed up with losing to the Portland Timbers. What rivalry? Schmetzer slams Seattle Sounders after another loss to Portland Timbers | MLSSoccer.com

They left it late, but OL Reign handed San Diego Wave their first loss of the season. Match Recap: Late Goal Secures Home Win for OL Reign — OL Reign

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The Open Cup will provide a revival of a USL rivalry match between FC Cincinnati and Louisville City. Ranking the 22 Open Cup Third Round contests featuring USL Championship and League One clubs

Apple TV 4K is getting a new multiview feature that lets you watch multiple sports streams at once, according to a report from TechCrunch. The feature is available within the tvOS 16.5 beta. Apple TV 4K is getting multiview for sports streams - The Verge

End Gun Violence. How Tragedy Connected Nashville & Austin Supporters Groups

Many feel that harsher punishment is warranted for acts of racism. Opinion: Dante Vanzeir Punishment Shows There’s Still Too Much Tolerance of Intolerance – The Mane Land

New York Red Bulls fans walked out of MLS game vs. Houston Dynamo to protest Dante Vanzeir and Gerhard Struber’s presence at the club. MLS: Red Bulls fans protest against Vanzeir, Struber

A bounce back game turned up to 11 as St. Louis put their losses to Seattle and Minnesota behind them. St. Louis CITY contend "nothing was broken" after dominating FC Cincinnati | MLSSoccer.com

The weekend’s action was highlighted by LAFC’s first road win over the LA Galaxy on Sunday. Galaxy gift El Trafico to LAFC, Red Bulls blew it with Carnell & more from Matchday 8 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The Portland Thorns came back from the international break to play in Providence Park against Houston, and in the end the Dash proved to be a worthy opponent. Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 1-1 Houston Dash

Several teams can try and pitch themselves, but only one has a great chance of landing her. Julie Ertz 2023 landing spots: USWNT star set for NWSL return; Angel City FC and San Diego Wave make sense - CBSSports.com

Record scratch: While this story was being written, Ertz signed

Sources: Julie Ertz signs with Angel City FC – Equalizer Soccer

Week three’s National Women’s Soccer League matches did not disappoint, with tonnes of late drama on tap in the league’s return from the international break. NWSL Week 3 Review: Late drama from East to West – Equalizer Soccer

A winning culture combined with community engagement is likely the key for Gotham to unlock the high ceiling of success available to a club in the New York City area. Gotham FC wants to conquer the world. First, the club must capture New York City – Equalizer Soccer

Chelsea FCW are back in the FA Cup Final thanks to a Sam Kerr goal. Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea, Women’s FA Cup semifinal: Post-match reaction - We Ain’t Got No History

USA

Mallory Swanson’s injury leaves USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski with options including Trinity Rodman, Lynn Williams, and tactical changes. USWNT: Swanson injury hands Andonovski a difficult choice

For those who remember it, it may feel like a lot longer than eight years. Jordan Morris brings new "level of intensity" into USMNT-Mexico | MLSSoccer.com

Megan Rapinoe’s more pink hair, not so much blue hair, but she’s embracing being the “fun grandma” of the USWNT. Rapinoe on new USWNT role for 2023 World Cup

Global men’s soccer

Following an unsurprising loss to Brighton, Frank Lampard’s task grows ever harder. Historically bad Chelsea ‘short’ a yard, a tackle, a fighting duel - We Ain't Got No History

I don’t think Leo Messi can fix the problems that Barca have created for themselves. As Barcelona fail to spark, fans call for Lionel Messi once more - The Athletic

Manchester United’s win over Nottingham Forest strengthens their hold on a Champions League place and puts Nottingham Forest a step closer to a return to the Championship. Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United: Antony and Dalot seal routine victory - The Busby Babe

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Fiorentina vs. Atalanta (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Leeds vs. Liverpool (EPL) - USA

12:00 PM - Celta de Vigo vs. Mallorca (La Liga) - ESPN+

8:10 PM - Santos Laguna vs. Juarez (Liga MX Femenil) - ESPN+