Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers FC: community player ratings form

Rate the first 70 minutes, then rate the last 20 minutes, then take the average. It’s just math.

By ccaldwell83
MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Portland Timbers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Your Seattle Sounders traveled to Portland to take on their archest of rivals, the Timbers. Although a goal didn’t come in the opening stanza, Seattle was clearly the better team, and spent the majority of the match playing just as they have for the majority of the season. In the 58th minute, the inevitable goal finally came and your Sounders held a deserved 1-0 lead. Then some other goals happened and the match ended.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance

