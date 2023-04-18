Major Link Soccer: Kim Little picks up an injury with Arsenal

Seattle

OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who’s currently nominated for NWSL Player of the Week, had a strong performance against San Diego Wave FC on Saturday and an equally impressive Sunday morning as she cleaned the Puget Sound with defenders Lauren Barnes and Alana Cook. Phallon Tullis-Joyce is Making Crucial Dives On and Off the Field — OL Reign

MLS/USL

Miami Clásico Broadcast Details Unveiled: TV33 to Air Match Locally; Nationwide Stream on CBSMiami.com - Miami FC

New York City’s first soccer-specific stadium now has a designer and contractor on its way toward a 2027 opening for the New York City Football Club (NYCFC). New NYCFC Stadium Coming In 2027, Designed By HOK

The blood and heat of a derby match can be a brutally unforgiving environment for an inexperienced player, magnifying nerves and testing resilience. Conversely, it’s all the more impressive when a youngster steps up to the intensity of such occasions and makes a positive difference. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 8? | MLSSoccer.com

Every new season brings fresh – and often irrational – hope. Some clubs think they’ll be even better than they were last year. Others think they’ll climb out of the bottom of their conference. Why are some of MLS's most prominent clubs struggling? | MLSSoccer.com

The Galaxy lost at home to their LA rivals for the first time ever, adding ammo to fan complaints. Meanwhile up north, the Quakes are cruising. MLS Power Rankings: LA Galaxy stumble as Earthquakes rise

Sounders Open Cup opponents drop to 5th. USL Championship Power Rankings – Week 6

NWSL

Washington has seven points and a lot of potential with Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch leading the attack. What we have learned from Mark Parsons’ Washington Spirit in the first three games – Equalizer Soccer

Three of 12 active NWSL teams are for sale, and they might all be better deals than the inflating expansion fees the league is securing. Each situation, however, has inherent challenges. Kassouf: Which NWSL teams offer the best return on investment? – Equalizer Soccer

The third-year goalkeeper got her first league start on Saturday night against Gotham FC. Patience pays off for Orlando Pride goalkeeper Kaylie Collins with first NWSL start | Orlando City

The Orlando pride were held scoreless during their loss against Gotham FC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening. Orlando Pride stay winless, fall to Gotham FC 2-0

The Chicago Red Stars earned their first win of the season by defeating the Kansas City Current 4-2. Rookie Penelope Hocking scored her first professional goal and first professional brace tonight. Chicago Red Stars Take Down Kansas City Current 4-2 | Chicago Red Stars

The pro gives a peek behind the curtain ahead of her profile on Fuse’s “Like a Girl” show. Angel City FC's Madison Hammond talks opportunities, giving back and the gulfs in youth soccer

The Chicago Red Stars today acquired midfielder Sandra Starke on loan from VfL Wolfsburg of the Frauen-Bundesliga. Starke will join the club following the approval of her visa application and remain with the Red Stars until June 30. Chicago Red Stars Acquire Sandra Starke on Loan from VfL Wolfsburg | Chicago Red Stars

The undefeated Washington Spirit win in North Carolina. The Takeaways: The Real Spirit Team?- One thing the Spirit coach, Mike Parsons, has been focusing on is his system (and expressing the belief he has in it). The Courage to Win: Spirit defeat North Carolina 2-1 – The District Press

The Houston Dash remain unbeaten to earn a crucial point on the road against the reigning NWSL Champion, Portland Thorns, on Friday night. Houston became the first team to score at Providence Park this season. Houston Dash earn draw against reigning NWSL Champion Portland Thorns | Houston Dynamo

“It’s really important for us to be able to continue to maintain what they started, what it means to be a Red Star,’’ captain and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said. Red Stars establishing an identity anchored by standard past players set - Chicago Sun-Times

USA

US Soccer hosts Mexico in a USMNT friendly in Arizona this Wednesday. Mexico fans are on notice. US Soccer poised to ban Mexico from the USA if fans chant ‘puto’ - Outsports

The USMNT faces off against the big rival. USA vs. Mexico, Allstate Continental Clásico: Scouting El Tri - Stars and Stripes FC

The hosts, the favorites and the outsiders. A preview of the top international teams. Who will win the 2023 World Cup? Assessing contenders after the final international break – Equalizer Soccer

Another dual-national case appears to be closed. USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez has "heard absolutely nothing" from Mexico | MLSSoccer.com

The U.S. Soccer Federation said it will enforce its newly implemented policy against anti-gay chanting when United States faces Mexico on Wednesday. U.S. Soccer sets protocol against anti-gay chants for U.S.-Mexico match

World

Arsenal will have to face Manchester United and then Wolfsburg in a crucial week without their club captain. Arsenal lose hamstrung Kim Little for WSL and Champions League run-ins | Arsenal Women | The Guardian

Fourth-tier club with WSL ambitions and big backing will likely have to win their final three games to overhaul Durham Cestria. Newcastle Women thrill 24,000 crowd but must be perfect to seal promotion | Women's football | The Guardian

Argentina is chosen to host the Under-20 World Cup after Fifa strips Indonesia of the right to stage the tournament. Under-20 World Cup: Argentina to host after Indonesia stripped of right - BBC Sport

Network of companies used to route fortune made from the oil fields of Siberia into Stamford Bridge. Offshore cash and huge loans: leak reveals how Roman Abramovich funded Chelsea’s success | Roman Abramovich | The Guardian

Premier League leaders have used up most of their lives but it is too early to write off their quest to outlast Manchester City. Title race is far from over but Arsenal need to recapture relentless energy | Arsenal | The Guardian

Inter Milan stand on the verge of making the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since last being crowed European champions 13 years ago, but all is not well with a goal-shy team ahead of the visit of Benfica. Goal-shy Inter eye Champions League semis while crisis looms at home

AS Roma said on Monday they have sacked CEO Pietro Berardi, a decision taken days after prosecutors seized documents at the Serie A club. Roma sack CEO after probe into transfer deals

Chelsea hold talks with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as part of their search for a new manager. Julian Nagelsmann: Chelsea hold talks with former Bayern Munich manager - BBC Sport

Antony scores once and assists another as Manchester United move up to third in the Premier League - so is he finally starting to prove his worth? Antony: Is Manchester United forward starting to live up to £81m price tag? - BBC Sport

Saying that Chelsea are currently “broken” is “a bit much”, says their interim manager Frank Lampard. Chelsea v Real Madrid: Calling Blues 'broken' is 'a bit much', says interim boss Frank Lampard - BBC Sport

The exhilarating World Cup tournament and final undoubtedly enhanced Qatar’s global visibility and reputation, making the nation’s gamble to host the tournament an overwhelming success. Sportswashing in Soccer: How Qatar’s World Cup Gamble Paid Off - Brown Political Review

Shakhtar Donetsk’s objectives used to be confined to silverware but now the storied Ukrainian football club have loftier aims, financing hospital care abroad for wounded soldiers and finding new homes for orphans. They have paid 100,000 euros ($110,000) each for five severely wounded soldiers to be sent for medical treatment in hospitals in Israel, the United States and Spain. Ukrainian club Shakhtar reaches out to wounded soldiers and war orphans

What’s on TV?

12:00 PM - Chelsea vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - TUDN, Univision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Napoli vs Milan - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Millwall vs Birmingham City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

4:00 PM - CF Montréal vs Vaughan Azzurri - Canadian Championship - FS2

7:00 PM - Chihuahua Savage vs San Diego Sockers - Major Arena Soccer League - Twitch