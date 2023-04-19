Major Link Soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup kicks off

MLS / US men’s club soccer

MLS deadline day is soon upon us. Deadline day: 4 teams to watch before the Primary Transfer Window closes | MLSSoccer.com

What a week in MLS. Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls both drew, CF Montréal and Sporting Kansas City were both shut out, and Portland Timbers beat Seattle Sounders FC. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, St. Louis CITY get Matchday 8 boost | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup kicks off with five games this week as the league gets set to debut a new format in a World Cup year. NWSL Challenge Cup: Predictions for the revamped 2023 edition | JWS

A broadcasting mess, Reign and Gotham striking late, and Chicago’s response to Swanson’s injury highlighted week 3 of the NWSL season. NWSL Take-Off: Broadcast issues overshadow dramatic weekend | Pro Soccer Wire

Arsenal’s captain commits her future to the club. Kim Little signs new contract | Arsenal.com

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says it’s “very odd” that his side have a WSL match before their Champions League semi-final and Chelsea do not. Manchester United v Arsenal: Jonas Eidevall criticises Arsenal’s schedule - BBC Sport

Marc Skinner says it is “crazy” that Manchester United and Chelsea have been allocated only 8,000 tickets each for the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley. Women’s FA Cup final: Man Utd boss Marc Skinner criticises Wembley ticket allocation - BBC Sport

International soccer

For the first time, a U.S. Spanish-language network will put every game of a women’s World Cup on a traditional TV channel. All of the games will also be streamed live on Peacock. Women’s World Cup 2023: Telemundo to put every game on TV and Peacock live streaming, a first in the U.S. in Spanish | Philadelphia Inquirer

A landmark USSF pay equity deal last year was a boon to some law firms, including Williams & Connolly and Bredhoff & Kaiser, federal disclosures show. US Soccer’s Pay Equity Fight Brought Law Firms Millions in Fees | Bloomberg

Another dance in the desert. USA vs. Mexico, 2023 friendly: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

Holders United States will kick off the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup by taking on Jamaica at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 24, CONCACAF announced on Tuesday. Gold Cup schedule, venues announced; U.S. to open against Jamaica | ESPN

FIFA confirmed Argentina has replaced Indonesia as host of the men’s U-20 World Cup, which is set to kick off next month. Argentina will host U20 World Cup | Pro Soccer Wire

Since none of the big stars for the U.S. or Mexico will be at Wednesday’s friendly, ESPN instead decided to line them up in a hypothetical Super XI. USMNT-Mexico XI: Where Pulisic, McKennie, Ochoa line up | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Manchester City have submitted plans to Manchester City Council for a £300m expansion that would increase the Etihad Stadium capacity to 60,000. Etihad Stadium: Man City submit £300m plan to increase capacity to 60,000 - BBC Sport

Chelsea’s haphazard transfer policy has brought a disjointed, broken team who deserve nothing from this season - so where now? Chelsea Champions League exit: Where do ‘disjointed, broken’ Blues go from here? - BBC Sport

A Limassol accountant helped Russian oligarchs hide their wealth offshore – now the firm is under UK sanctions. The Cyprus connection: the family firm that helped pour Abramovich’s millions into Chelsea | The Guardian

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will return to duty on Saturday after being cleared of wrongdoing by the Football Association. Constantine Hatzidakis will return to officiating on Saturday after being cleared by FA - BBC Sport

US investment firm Carlyle Group wants a minority stake and the Glazers have instructed Raine, the bank handling any sale, to examine the offer. Sheikh Jassim confident of Manchester United deal amid new minority interest | The Guardian

US international Daryl Dike will be out of action for up to nine months with an Achilles injury, West Brom announced on Tuesday. USMNT’s Dike to miss up to nine months with Achilles injury | ESPN

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke on Monday, but what are the key issues in the refereeing scandal that has rocked the Spanish champions-elect? Barcelona refereeing scandal Q&A: Will they face UCL ban? | ESPN

For the first time, CONMEBOL is rewarding the winning clubs in the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana 2023 Group Phase matches. Sports merit awards per match won: USD 300,000 in Libertadores and USD 100,000 in Sudamericana - CONMEBOL

12:00 PM: Inter vs. Benfica (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / ViX

12:00 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

12:00 PM: Middlesbrough vs. Hull City (English Championship) — ESPN+

3:00 PM: Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad & Tobago (Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship) — FS2

4:00 PM: Orlando Pride vs. NC Courage (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: Houston Dash vs. KC Current (NWSL Challenge Cup) — CBS Sports Network

7:00 PM: Angel City FC vs. OL Reign (NWSL Challenge Cup) — CBS Sports Network

7:00 PM: San Diego Wave vs. Portland Thorns (NWSL Challenge Cup) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: USMNT vs. Mexico (Continental Clásico friendly) — TBS / Telemundo / UNIVERSO / HBO Max