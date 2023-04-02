LA Galaxy vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders ran their unbeaten streak against the LA Galaxy to 10 games, taking a 2-0 lead and ultimately holding on for a 2-1 win on Saturday. Jordan Morris and Léo Chú provided the goals. It was Morris’ eighth goal in six games, something only four other players have accomplished and none since Clint Dempsey did it in 2014. Chú also had an assist in the game, giving him a league-leading five on the season.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Logan Brown, Cory Richardson

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Attendance: 22,008

Weather: 65 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Jordan Morris (Léo Chú, Nico Lodeiro) 21’

SEA – Léo Chú (Nico Lodeiro) 35’

LAG – Jalen Neal 63’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LAG – Mark Delgado (caution) 58’

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 61’

SEA – João Paulo (caution) 73’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 85’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cristian Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan; João Paulo, Josh Atencio (Obed Vargas 69’), Albert Rusnák (Nouhou 69’), Nico Lodeiro, Léo Chú (Raul Ruidíaz 60’); Jordan Morris (Xavier Arreaga 90’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Ethan Dobbelaere, Danny Leyva, Fredy Montero, Héber

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 7

LA Galaxy – Jonathan Klinsmann; Lucas Calegari (Daniel Aguirre 90’+2’), Marin Caceres (Chris Mavinga 84’), Jalen Neal, Raheem Edwards (Jonathan Perez 84’); Gaston Brugman, Riqui Puig, Mark Delgado, Tyler Boyd (Douglas Costa 78’), Memo Rodriguez (Preston Judd 46’); Dejan Joveljic

Substitutes not used: Efrain Alvarez, Uri Rosell, Kelvin Leerdam, Aaron Cervantes, Jonathan Perez

Total shots: 26

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 13

Saves: 1

Postgame quotes