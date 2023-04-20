Major Link Soccer: USMNT draws Mexico

Seattle

MLS implements new policy supporting Muslim players during Ramadan. "It was very emotional": Nouhou, AB Cissoko reflect on support during Ramadan | Seattle Sounders

MLS

Winless Sporting KC have provided their fans little answers when it comes to how they will turn it around. Sporting KC fans are having enough with club complacency

We hardly knew ye From Club release: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 19, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has received an international roster spot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). Nashville SC adds international slot for $175k GAM – Club and Country

Major League Soccer has joined a group of major sports leagues and media entities in the formation of the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising, it was announced Wednesday in a joint statement. MLS joins in formation of Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising | MLSSoccer.com

The Kansas City Current have fired head coach Matt Potter, the team announced on Wednesday, only hours before it began its 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup campaign on the road in Houston. Kansas City Current fire head coach Matt Potter – Equalizer Soccer

The tournament has undergone some major changes since its inception as a way for the league to get back on the pitch during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2023 is no exception. The evolution, and questionable necessity, of the NWSL Challenge Cup – Equalizer Soccer

Paige Metayer signed for the Washington Spirit in March of this year. She went undrafted in 2023, but caught the eye of the Spirit’s coaching staff as a pre-season non-roster invitee and earned a three-year contract. Paige Metayer, Washington’s Midfield Velcro | WoSo Scout

Decision made due to “issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities”. Kansas City Current Parts Ways With Head Coach Matt Potter - Kansas City Current

After going to the 2022 championship and acquiring stars in free agency, the Kansas City Current lost their first three games under Potter. Matt Potter fired: What went wrong for Kansas City on the field

The Kansas City Current fired coach Matt Potter Wednesday for what the club called “issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities.” NWSL’s Current fire coach Potter citing ‘leadership issues’

NWSL expansion side the Utah Royals have named World Cup winner and two-time NWSL champion Amy Rodriguez as its manager. Utah Royals appoint ex-USWNT star Amy Rodriguez as coach | ESPN

Rodriguez played for the Royals as part of a successful NWSL career. She also won the 2015 World Cup with the USWNT. This is her first head-coaching gig of any kind. Utah Royals name former player Amy Rodriguez as head coach – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Maybe the USA will win the World Cup twice in two years at home. USA and Mexico will submit a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup - Stars and Stripes FC

Tournament Would Be Third Women’s World Cup Held in the United States and First in Mexico. U.S. Soccer Federation And Mexican Football Federation Will Launch Bid To Co-Host The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ | U.S. Soccer Official Website

I’d call that game pretty soupy. 2023 All-State Continental Clasico: USA 1-1 Mexico - the USMNT needed more effulgence - Stars and Stripes FC

Jesús Ferreira struck for an 81st-minute equalizer, canceling out a Uriel Antuna goal gift-wrapped by a defensive miscue as the US men’s national team and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico Wednesday evening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Jesús Ferreira rescues USMNT in draw vs. Mexico | Allstate Continental Clásico | MLSSoccer.com

Kevin Paredes, then an academy prospect at D.C. United, never directly overlapped with Wayne Rooney’s playing days in Major League Soccer. DC United to Wolfsburg: USMNT hopeful Kevin Paredes rides "never-give-up mindset" | MLSSoccer.com

The United States and Mexico plan to bid to co-host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, the two countries’ federations announced Wednesday. USA, Mexico announce joint bid for 2027 Women's World Cup

It is currently a really exciting time for fans of women’s football in the USA, not only because, after what feels like an eternity, the NWSL is back, but also because the national team is currently undergoing a transition between old and new, with this year’s World Cup likely to be the final waltz for some of their 30+ generation and others starting to step up and show what they can really do. Jaedyn Shaw: A USWNT star of the future - David Astill

Teammates since they were 5 years old, these two University of Texas sophomores could soon be balling at the professional level. They each spoke with EQZ about their path to Texas and the U-23 USWNT, and what’s next. Longtime teammates Missimo, Byars soak up exposure to professional environments – Equalizer Soccer

World

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall “does not know” the extent of England captain Leah Williamson’s injury after she came off in the defeat to Manchester United. Leah Williamson: Arsenal manager 'does not know' extent of England captain's injury - BBC Sport

An Argentinian court says eight healthcare professionals will stand trial over the death of Diego Maradona in 2020. Eight healthcare professionals to stand trial in Diego Maradona’s death | Diego Maradona | The Guardian

It would be a mistake for Chelsea’s owners to think a season of astonishing excess and underachievement is not their fault. Boehly and Eghbali must learn from hubris to repair the damage at Chelsea | Chelsea | The Guardian

In this week’s newsletter we pick a team from Chelsea, Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Arsenal before their Champions League semi-finals. Who makes our combined XI from the Women’s Champions League final four? | Women's Champions League | The Guardian

Supporters of the big four clubs in the city had been tearing each other apart for years. Then a criminal gang intervened. Warring football fans in São Paulo call a truce – for the most unusual reason | Soccer | The Guardian

Exclusive: Tebas will address new Union of European Clubs which will seek to challenge ‘the elite’ within European Club Association. European football breakaway: La Liga president endorses rebel club group

Michael Oliver regularly officiates in Champions League and international matches, but never before in a domestic league outside England. Why is the Premier League’s best referee Michael Oliver officiating in Saudi Arabia?

Inter Milan set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate. Inter set up all-Italian Champions League semi with AC Milan

Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit on Wednesday has turned the focus on the club’s hierarchy and their surprise decision to sack former manager Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern's Tuchel gamble laid bare after Champions League exit

Egyptian giants Al Ahly will hope for more goals from Mahmoud Kahraba as they chase a record-extending 11th CAF Champions League title having survived a huge group-stage scare. But four goals from Kahraba helped Ahly to convincing victories over Coton Sport of Cameroon and Al Hilal of Sudan and second place behind Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. Kahraba stars as Ahly eye African title after surviving scare

Here’s everything you need to know about the bidding process for Manchester United, the issues at stake and why fans are hoping for a full sale. Man United takeover 2023: Bidders explained, Glazers stand firm

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva urged the club’s owners to put a new strategy in place after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. Silva's message to Chelsea: Put transfer strategy in place

Every week brings more controversy around the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, but is it actually working better than some fans, players and pundits think? Is VAR working better than some pundits, fans and players think in the Premier League? - BBC Sport

As Brighton prepare for an FA Cup semi-final and pursue Europe in the Premier League, fans, journalists and pundits assess if this is the best side in their history. Brighton: Is this their best ever side? Fans and pundits have their say - BBC Sport

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scores a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to earn Coventry a point at play-off rivals Blackburn at Ewood Park. Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Coventry City: Keeper Ben Wilson scores to earn Sky Blues late point - BBC Sport

From the low of the Asian Cup to the high of their win over Sweden, this six-part series takes fans inside a team that represents so much more than sport. Matildas documentary lays bare team's struggles and successes - ABC News

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Fiorentina vs Lech Poznań - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

9:45 AM - AZ vs Anderlecht - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Roma vs Feyenoord - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Sevilla vs Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+, TUDN, UniMas

12:00 PM - Sporting CP vs Juventus - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen - UEFA Europa League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - West Ham United vs Gent - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Nice vs Basel - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+