Major Link Soccer: Grass v turf debate is muddy

MLS

Way-early Best XI: Who are MLS standouts in 2023? | MLSSoccer.com

Through Matchday 8, we’re a shade over 20% through the 2023 MLS season. So, as the title suggests, we’re taking stock of way-early standouts across the league.

Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 9 | MLSSoccer.com

Plenty of Donuts for Djordje Petrović

The New England Revolution’s Djordje Petrović has a tradition after every shutout he produces – he brings in donuts for the rest of the club to highlight the zero goals allowed. In his short MLS career, the Serbian international has brought in dozens of

2023 MLS Power Ranking averages: Week 8 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Seattle falls to 4th

other men’s club soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo gesture statement: Saudi club defends star after Messi jibes

Al-Nassr have explained the situation involving star player Cristiano Ronaldo and his apparent indecent gesture towards Al-Hilal fans.

Monterey Bay F.C. Signs Former Orange County SC Striker Sean “Ugo” Okoli - Monterey Bay Football Club | USL Championship

One of Federal Way's finalist enters his 10th professional seasond

Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Submit Proposal to Enter Into a Lease at Malibu Lot - Oakland Roots SC

Introducing the 2022 USL Champions Ring #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/H7U4Rrm2zk — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) April 21, 2023

Why it's time for Catarina Macario to join the NWSL - JWS

As the weeks before the 2023 World Cup tick away, the NWSL offers the best chance for Catarina Macario to play and make the USWNT.

Orlando Pride cursed with NWSL record late goals against | Pro Soccer Wire

Orlando Pride has conceded in the ninth minute of stoppage time or later in three straight games, setting an NWSL record.

Matchday Central: OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars | Chicago Red Stars

Utah Royals name Amy Rodriguez new head coach | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Former Utah Royals captain will now serve as head coach

United States national teams

The USWNT brand is now a business, and the World Cup will help | ESPN

Whether or not the USWNT wins the Women's World Cup again in 2023, they are already winning off the field with new revenue-driving brand deals.

What we learned from USMNT 1, Mexico 1 – Continental Clasico | US Soccer Players

Following the USMNT's draw with Mexico, Charles Boehm focuses on the play of goal scorer Jesus Ferreira, the formation, and the player pool.

other international soccer

Leah Williamson: England and Arsenal captain set to miss World Cup with ACL injury - BBC Sport

England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss this summer's World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Earl Cochrane out as Canada Soccer general secretary | The Star

Cochrane’s departure follows the resignation of embattled president Nick Bontis in February.

Puget Sound soccer

Open Flavor Friday

The Oakland Athletics Chapter Is Closing...as is my fandom - Athletics Nation

The Oakland A’s will soon no longer be the Oakland A’s. Las Vegas is calling. And Major League Baseball is saying goodbye to the East Bay. And my fandom.

The Best Restaurants in Washington State | Seattle Met

Our favorite meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains.

'The Hunger and the Dusk': Humans and Orcs Band Together in New Comic Series

G. Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose have teamed up for the Hunger and the Dusk, a new comic book series that sees humans and orcs fighting together.

Want to Be a Better Leader? Try Being a Dungeon Master | Inc.com

One manager claims Dungeons & Dragons leveled up his leadership skills. Psychologists say he's on to something.

The Caravanserai – a 5th edition D&D Background | Full Moon Storytelling

Before you were a hero you were a Caravanserai, a keeper of an outpost that is inn, trade center, waypoint, and safe haven all at once. The traditional western trope of an innkeeper is provided as an alternate.

