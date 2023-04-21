Major Link Soccer: Grass v turf debate is muddy

The artificial turf versus grass debate gets muddier as the NFL selectively releases data.
NFLPA says injury rates were significantly higher on artificial turf than grass in 2022 - ProFootballTalk
MLS
Way-early Best XI: Who are MLS standouts in 2023? | MLSSoccer.com
Through Matchday 8, we’re a shade over 20% through the 2023 MLS season. So, as the title suggests, we’re taking stock of way-early standouts across the league.
Expected Goals: Upcoming Milestones for Matchday 9 | MLSSoccer.com
Plenty of Donuts for Djordje Petrović
The New England Revolution’s Djordje Petrović has a tradition after every shutout he produces – he brings in donuts for the rest of the club to highlight the zero goals allowed. In his short MLS career, the Serbian international has brought in dozens of
2023 MLS Power Ranking averages: Week 8 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel
Seattle falls to 4th
other men’s club soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo gesture statement: Saudi club defends star after Messi jibes
Al-Nassr have explained the situation involving star player Cristiano Ronaldo and his apparent indecent gesture towards Al-Hilal fans.
Monterey Bay F.C. Signs Former Orange County SC Striker Sean “Ugo” Okoli - Monterey Bay Football Club | USL Championship
One of Federal Way's finalist enters his 10th professional seasond
Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Submit Proposal to Enter Into a Lease at Malibu Lot - Oakland Roots SC
Introducing the 2022 USL Champions Ring #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/H7U4Rrm2zk— San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) April 21, 2023
NWSL
Why it's time for Catarina Macario to join the NWSL - JWS
As the weeks before the 2023 World Cup tick away, the NWSL offers the best chance for Catarina Macario to play and make the USWNT.
Orlando Pride cursed with NWSL record late goals against | Pro Soccer Wire
Orlando Pride has conceded in the ninth minute of stoppage time or later in three straight games, setting an NWSL record.
Matchday Central: OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars | Chicago Red Stars
Utah Royals name Amy Rodriguez new head coach | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel
Former Utah Royals captain will now serve as head coach
United States national teams
The USWNT brand is now a business, and the World Cup will help | ESPN
Whether or not the USWNT wins the Women's World Cup again in 2023, they are already winning off the field with new revenue-driving brand deals.
What we learned from USMNT 1, Mexico 1 – Continental Clasico | US Soccer Players
Following the USMNT's draw with Mexico, Charles Boehm focuses on the play of goal scorer Jesus Ferreira, the formation, and the player pool.
other international soccer
Leah Williamson: England and Arsenal captain set to miss World Cup with ACL injury - BBC Sport
England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss this summer's World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Earl Cochrane out as Canada Soccer general secretary | The Star
Cochrane’s departure follows the resignation of embattled president Nick Bontis in February.
Puget Sound soccer
Traffic is going to be bad. Try to use transit.
Busy weekend coming up with home games, concerts and construction!⚽️ ⚾️— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 20, 2023
- Two lanes on EB I-90 between Highlands Dr and Preston
- Multiple EB & WB I-90 on-ramp closures
- Multiple lane closures on SR 900 between I-405 and Lake Washington Blvd in #Renton pic.twitter.com/weYaaSn89R
Open Flavor Friday
The Oakland Athletics Chapter Is Closing...as is my fandom - Athletics Nation
The Oakland A’s will soon no longer be the Oakland A’s. Las Vegas is calling. And Major League Baseball is saying goodbye to the East Bay. And my fandom.
The Best Restaurants in Washington State | Seattle Met
Our favorite meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains.
'The Hunger and the Dusk': Humans and Orcs Band Together in New Comic Series
G. Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose have teamed up for the Hunger and the Dusk, a new comic book series that sees humans and orcs fighting together.
Want to Be a Better Leader? Try Being a Dungeon Master | Inc.com
One manager claims Dungeons & Dragons leveled up his leadership skills. Psychologists say he's on to something.
The Caravanserai – a 5th edition D&D Background | Full Moon Storytelling
Before you were a hero you were a Caravanserai, a keeper of an outpost that is inn, trade center, waypoint, and safe haven all at once. The traditional western trope of an innkeeper is provided as an alternate.
What to watch this weekend
Friday
12:00 pm PT — Arsenal men vs Southampton in Premier League play on USA Network and Universo
8:15 pm PT — Tijuana men vs León in Liga MX play on FS1 and FOX Deportes
Saturday
12:30 pm PT — OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars in NWSL play on Paramount+
4:30 pm PT — NJ/NY Gotham FC vs North Carolina Courage in NWSL play on Paramount+
7:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United in MLS play on Apple TV (free)
Sunday
6:30 am PT — Wolfsburg women vs Arsenal in Women’s UEFA Champions League play on DAZN
7:15 am PT — Barcelona men vs Atlético Madrid in La Liga play on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
8:30 am PT — Brighton & Hove Albion men vs Manchester United in FA Cup play on ESPN+
10:45 am PT — Manchester City women vs West Ham United in Women’s Super League play on Paramount+
1:30 pm PT — Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire in MLS play on FS1, FOX Deportes and Apple TV (free)
3:00 pm PT — San Diego Loyal vs Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL Championship play on ESPN+
4:30 pm PT — Houston Dynamo FC II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass (not free)
5:00 pm PT — Angel City vs San Diego Wave in NWSL play on Paramount+
This is your weekend open thread
Loading comments...