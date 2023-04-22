Sounders vs. Minnesota United, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

LINEUPS: Nouhou was a late scratch with an undisclosed illness, opening the door for Kelyn Rowe to return to the starting lineup. Otherwise it was a largely expected group with Héber at the No. 9 and Albert Rusnák at right mid.

Coming off a loss to an opponent the Seattle Sounders can’t seem to figure out how to beat, they will now face one they’ve absolutely dominated over the years. The Sounders host Minnesota United today, a team they’ve amassed a 10-1-1 all-time record against, including a perfect 7-0-0 record at Lumen Field. The Sounders have outscored Minnesota 17-5 in those games at Lumen Field.

After a hot start in which they went five straight unbeaten and handed St. Louis City their first-ever loss, Minnesota comes into this game on a two-game losing streak. Last week it was a home loss to Orlando City and the week before their only road loss of the season at the Chicago Fire. By the advanced analytics, Minnesota has been pretty average, with a xGD of +.6 for the season.

The Sounders had also been rolling until recently, but after three straight wins they suffered a shocking 4-1 loss to the Portland Timbers last week. There’s been much talk this week of setting things right, and at least on paper it seems like Minnesota United will provide a good chance to do that.

Notes

The Sounders have a 10-1-1 all-time record against Minnesota United, and an 11-1-1 all-time record against manager Adrian Heath. The Sounders have won all seven games at home against Minnesota and all eight games at home against Heath.

United’s 11 points through seven matches equals their best start in club history. All seven of those games have been decided by one goal or fewer.

Nicolás Lodeiro now shares the MLS lead with five assists, including assists in four straight games. No Sounder has ever recorded assists in five straight games in a single season, although Lodeiro managed that between the end of 2018 and the start of 2019.

Although Minnesota United has allowed a league-low 19.4% of shots to be on frame, they have given up goals on 7 of the 20 shots that have been on target.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Roldan (Concussion Protocol); Dylan Teves (R Hamstring Strain)

OUT: Josh Atencio (R Adductor Strain); Jacob Castro (L Adductor Strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (R Hamstring Strain)

Minnesota

OUT: Bakaye Dibassy (Thigh); Ryen Jiba (Knee); Mikael Marques (Ankle); Emanuel Reynoso (suspended)

Officials

REF: Armando Villarreal; AR1: Kevin Lock; AR2: Diego Blas; 4TH: Mark Allatin; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: Tom Supple

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Adrian Healey & Cobi Jones)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Francisco X. Rodriguez & Diego Arrioja)

Local Radio: 950 KJR-AM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Yes

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United; watch with us

