Your Seattle Sounders hosted Minnesota United on Saturday night and won! Albert Rusnák did a nice kick and that was all it took for a 1-0 scoreline. He’s so good!

In other news, maybe Minnesota’s playstyle (or lack thereof) is to blame, and/or maybe that particular pair of commentators is to blame, but one way or another, that match was boring. Like, I’m all for a cagey tactical battle, but this seemed to go beyond cagey. Glad the Sounders won, and obviously this has nothing to do with ratings, but man, that soccer made me want to take a little nap.

Anyways, rate your dudes, and then you may also take a little nap.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance