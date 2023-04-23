Sounders vs. Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quotes

Albert Rusnák scored his first goal of the season, Fredy Montero picked up his first assist and the Seattle Sounders ran their home shutout streak to five straight games with a 1-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Minnesota United FC 0

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistants: Kevin Lock, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 30,025

Weather: 58 degrees and light rain

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Albert Rusnák (Fredy Montero, Alex Roldan) 79’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIN – Jeong Sang-Bin (caution) 43’

MIN – Michael Boxall (caution) 56’

SEA – Yeimar (caution) 81’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Kelyn Rowe; João Paulo, Obed Vargas (Jordan Morris 66’), Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro (Xavier Arreaga 90’+2’), Léo Chú (Dylan Teves 79’); Héber (Fredy Montero 66’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Ethan Dobbelaere, Sota Kitahara, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 3

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 7

Saves: 4

Minnesota United FC – Dane St. Clair; Zarek Valentin, Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall; Robin Lod, DJ Taylor, Hassani Dotson, Kervin Arriaga; Jeong Sang-Bin (Franco Frangapane 70’), Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mender García (Luis Amarilla 59’)

Substitutes not used: Clint Irwin, Joseph Rosales, Eric Dick, Cameron Dunbar, Britton Fischer

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On tonight’s win:

“Five shoutouts at home is a club record, five consecutive and I’m very proud of that because we’ve discussed that, we’ve messaged it publicly, internally about, you know, making sure that Lumen Field is a place where teams cannot steal points off of us and, you know, so far so good. Five shoutouts at home. I’m very impressed with that. That doesn’t just mean Stef [Frei] but it means, you know, Héber, Raúl [Ruidíaz], Fredy [Montero], you know, Jordan [Morris] came up, good energy. Dylan Teves had a good game when he came up, you know, being aggressive, pressing hard off the field. [João Paulo] obviously, Jackson [Ragen], Yeimar. It was a good defensive effort tonight.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER ALBERT RUSNÁK

On if this win felt different than last year’s close games:

“For sure. There were many games like that. I feel like this year even the LA Galaxy win away I feel like last year we would have found a way, or the game would have found a way for us to lose it. So yeah, it’s a different thing now than last year, and as you pointed out it’s important to win these games when we are not playing so well.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER KELYN ROWE

On reaching 350 all-competition appearances in MLS:

“It’s kind of cool. A nice moment now that it’s a decent career each time you hit these milestones and look back at the players that I’ve played with and the lessons I’ve learned and what I can bring to the next generation. Knowing that it’s definitely telling that I’m in that other generation but it’s nice.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER JACKSON RAGEN

On the win:

“It feels great, everything went pretty much according to plan I would say. And another clean sheet, so I’m definitely happy.

On what the gameplan was for the match:

“I mean, just get the goal and once we do just kill them with possession. The last fifteen minutes were great.”