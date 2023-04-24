Major Link Soccer: It’s Reigning braces

OL Reign geared up for the game against the Chicago Red Stars with their goal galoshes, while the Seattle Sounders methodically managed a 1-0 win over Minnesota United. Chicharito helped the LA Galaxy get their first win of the season, and LAFC remained undefeated in MLS so far. Two NWSL players hit the 60 goal mark on Saturday night when Lynn Williams and Christine Sinclair both reached the milestone within minutes of each other. In the Premier League Tottenham got handled by Newcastle, and Liverpool kept Nottingham Forest down near the bottom of the table. And it seems like we may yet have a non-Bayern Munich winner in the Bundesliga this season.

Seattle

There’s something about Olivia van der Jagt, last-gasp goals and Lumen Field. The 23-year-old, hailing from nearby Kent, Washington, grew up watching Seattle Sounders games at the stadium. It’s now becoming an annual routine for her to score a late winner there. Among Reign’s stars, Olivia Van der Jagt quietly shines – Equalizer Soccer

Brazilian midfielder Leo Chu has earned a starting spot on the Sounders with his impressive play so far this season. How a ‘hunger’ and team-first approach have earned Leo Chu a Sounders starting spot | The Seattle Times

The Chicago Red Stars kept things tight against OL Reign for a while, but braces from Bethany Balcer and Jess Fishlock and an own-goal forced by a Megan Rapinoe free kick left the Red Stars completely extinguished. Match Recap: OL Reign Dominates Chicago in 5-2 Win — OL Reign

Albert Rusnák secured Seattle’s win over Minnesota United with his first goal of the season. Albert Rusnák shows his class, opens 2023 goalscoring account to lift Sounders to another home win | Seattle Sounders

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Could a move to Italy be materializing for the nearly 22-year-old? Thiago Almada to Napoli? Reports claim Serie A side keen to sign Atlanta United star midfielder - Dirty South Soccer

The South African attacker is helping to drive Minnesota United forward in 2023. Bongi Hlongwane brings youthful joy and more goals to Loons this season – Twin Cities

Dante Vanzeir has given what he claims is his side of the story following his suspension for using racist language. Openhartige Dante Vanzeir doet voor het eerst zijn verhaal: "Impact van woord verkeerd ingeschat" | MLS | sporza

Lalas Abubakar speaks to Burgundy Wave about Ramadan and the support he’s getting from the club, MLS, and teammates. Lalas Abubakar Observes Ramadan With Help Like Never Before

LAFC just refuse to be weighed down by their CCL run. Sporting KC's sad state, Chicago's Shaqiri problem & more from Matchday 9 | MLSSoccer.com

The LA Galaxy are finally out of the blocks in MLS. Chicharito: LA Galaxy rediscover "fun" in first win of 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The Northwest (with Oly Town) only has one guarantied playoff spot. W League announces expanded playoff structure for the 2023 season

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In an empty stadium in Ukraine’s capital, a group of women soccer players draped in blue-and-yellow flags are getting ready for the match of the day. As at every game these days, they observe a minute of silence for those who died because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Women's soccer team plays to keep Mariupol in spotlight | AP News

Suddenly ACFC has the midfielder of her dreams. What does that mean for the NWSL and women’s soccer as a whole? Julie Ertz: What does her Angel City signing mean for NWSL? - The Gaming Society

The North Carolina Courage captain will be with Ireland when the women’s national team plays in their first World Cup this year. For club and country, Denise O’Sullivan is giving it her all - All For XI

Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the best players in the world, no matter what the Ballon D’Or voters think. Caroline Graham Hansen, just too good - All For XI

Lynn Williams and Christine Sinclair both reached the 60-goal mark in NWSL on the same day, still trailing behind Sam Kerr with 77 for the league record. Christine Sinclair, Lynn Williams reach 60 career NWSL goals

It wasn’t long ago that the KC Current were being praised for how the club was being run, but the treatment of Mykiaa Minniss is the latest in a series of concerning incidents of player treatment at the club. Mykiaa Minniss responds to KC Current GM's apology

USA

Crocker, who announced he was leaving Southampton at the end of the season, will replace former sporting director Earnie Stewart. U.S. Soccer set to hire Matt Crocker as next sporting director: Sources - The Athletic

Southampton director of football operations Matt Crocker will be hired as sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation, sources told ESPN. U.S. Soccer hiring Southampton chief Crocker as SD - sources

Freddy Adu is able to look back on his early career, but he’s not quite ready to leave his playing career behind him just yet. Freddy Adu says he will retire ‘sometime soon’

Global men’s soccer

With a victory over Nottingham Forest in the books, we take a closer look at what it all means for the Reds. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Nottingham Forest - The Liverpool Offside

The season of “Welcome to Wrexham” just got a perfect ending. Wrexham promoted to League Two after winning National League

Bayern’s blooper against Mainz gave Borussia Dortmund the opportunity to assert themselves in the title chase, and they responded. Dortmund Rebound to Regain Control of the Title Race - Fear The Wall

Mauricio Pochettino seems likely to be making his way back to London. Chelsea hoping to agree new head coaching appointment ‘in the next 10 days’ - We Ain't Got No History

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Atalanta vs. Roma (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Luton Town vs. Middlesborough (Championships) - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Bahia vs. Botafogo (Brasileirão) - Paramount+